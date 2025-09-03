FatPipe Networks: FatPipe to Showcase Growth Strategy and Innovation at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATN) ("FatPipe" or the "Company"), a pioneer in enterprise-class, application-aware, secure software-defined wide area network ("SD-WAN") solutions that provide the highest levels of reliability, security, and optimization for Wide Area Networks (WANs), today announced that FatPipe CEO Dr. Ragula Bhaskar will present to institutional investors and stock analysts at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City on September 8-10, 2025.

The webcast presentation will be available starting at 7:00 a.m. EST on September 5, 2025, via the registration link and will remain accessible for a limited time following the event.

"We are excited to share FatPipe's story with the global investment community at the H.C. Wainwright Conference," said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe. "As a pioneer in SD-WAN with more than two decades of patented innovation, FatPipe continues to deliver mission-critical connectivity and security solutions to over 2,500 customers worldwide. With a proven, subscription-based model, strong profitability, and expansion into high-growth markets like SASE, cybersecurity, and network observability, we believe FatPipe is uniquely positioned to capture the multi-billion-dollar opportunities ahead of us. We look forward to discussing our growth strategy and the value we are creating for shareholders as we scale our global footprint."

The conference is expected to have up to 2,000 attendees. According to Sagient Research Systems, investment bank H.C. Wainwright has been ranked the #1 Placement Agent in terms of the aggregate number of financings for growing public companies since 1998.

About FatPipe, Inc.

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe's SD-WAN, SASE / SIEM, Network Monitoring, and Cybersecurity products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide. For more information, visit www.fatpipe.com. Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the offering and other risks described in FatPipe's registration statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Company Contact Info

Investor.ir@fatpipeinc.com

Investor Contact

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1.800.RED.CHIP (733-2447)

FATN@redchip.com

SOURCE: FatPipe Networks

