DaVita Marks Major Milestone in 100% Renewable Energy Commitment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2025 / DaVita has taken a major step toward its goal of having 100% of its worldwide operations powered by renewable energy. As of July 1, the kidney care leader is now matching its global electricity use with clean energy through renewable energy credits and strategic power agreements - including a new solar collaboration in Spain that brings the company closer to a greener future.

This milestone is supported by strategic virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs), including those facilitated by ACCIONA Energía's recently commissioned Ayora I-II-III photovoltaic complex - a solar farm that uses panels to convert sunlight directly into electricity - located in the Valencia region of Spain. The complex has received its final operating permit and registration in the Renewable Energy Economic Regime Register, allowing for the commencement of commercial operations. According to ACCIONA, "the complex will generate around 172GWh per year, preventing the emission of approximately 75,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. This reduction is comparable to planting over one million trees or removing nearly 29,000 combustion vehicles from circulation."

"This achievement reflects years of dedicated effort and collaboration across DaVita," says Jeff Wilzbacher, senior director of energy and sustainability at DaVita. "At DaVita, our unwavering pursuit of a healthier tomorrow recognizes that patient health and environmental health are connected. Advancing sustainability isn't just good for the planet - it supports the well-being of our patients and the vitality of the communities we serve."

Milestones in Renewable Energy

April 2019: DaVita announces a commitment to power 100% of its North American operations by renewable energy by the end of 2022.

December 2021: DaVita announces that North American operations were successfully powered by 100% renewable energy through two virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) with Longroad Energy for wind and solar projects in Texas.

December 2021: When announcing the completion of its North American renewable energy goal, Davita also expanded its commitment for renewable energy across global operations by end of 2025.

April 2024: DaVita announces new VPPA with ACCIONA Energía in Spain, a key step toward DaVita's goal of matching 100% of global electricity use with renewable energy.

June 2025: ACCIONA Energía facility reaches COD, and DaVita announces it is on track to match 100% of electricity usage for global operations with renewable energy in 2025.

DaVita's Sustainability Goals

This milestone underscores DaVita's proactive approach to building a more sustainable future - and is only one part of a broader strategy.

Looking ahead, DaVita is also focused on broader environmental targets, including advancing net-zero emissions dialysis centers and continuously improving energy efficiency across dialysis centers and central business offices.

"At DaVita, we know a healthy environment is essential to healthy patients," Wilzbacher says. "And as we continue our sustainability efforts, our vision of a healthier tomorrow means caring for people, our communities and the planet we all share."

