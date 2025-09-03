Anzeige
BioArctic's founders intend to divest minor part of their shareholding

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA-B) has been made aware that the company's two founders and main shareholders, Lars Lannfelt and Pär Gellerfors, intend to divest a minor part of their respective shareholding.

This information is information that BioArctic AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below, on September 3, 2025, at 5:35 p.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson, Vice President Communications and Investor Relations
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.com
Telephone: +46 70 410 71 80

About BioArctic AB
BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/bioarctic-s-founders-intend-to-divest-minor-part-of-their-shareholding,c4229359

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/4229359/3647880.pdf

BioArctic's founders intend to divest minor part of their shareholding

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioarctics-founders-intend-to-divest-minor-part-of-their-shareholding-302545488.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
