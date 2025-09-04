Application EL008779 covers an additional 46km of strike along several highly prospective anticlines extending from the company's current portfolio of prospects.

EL0087779 adds an additional 305km2 to the company's land holdings. Now totalling over 750km2.

The move consolidates potential strike extension ahead of initial drill testing of these regional targets.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2025) - Golden Cross Resources (TSXV: AUX) (OTCQB: ZCRMF) (FSE: ZML0) ("Golden Cross" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has lodged an application for Exploration Licence EL008779, securing an additional 305 km² of highly prospective ground in Victoria, Australia's prolific Lachlan Fold Belt - a region known for orogenic gold deposits (structurally controlled, quartz vein-hosted systems), as well as intrusion-related and epizonal high-grade gold systems.

This new licence covers approximately 46 km of strike across several key anticlines that host known gold mineralization, significantly expanding the Company's footprint to more than 750 km² in the region.

The expanded landholding consolidates strike extensions of Golden Cross's initial drill testing of regional targets, complementing ongoing work across the Reedy Creek Gold Project at several key prospective targets.

Key Prospective Trends Included in the Application:

Providence Trend - 8 km strike

- 8 km strike Homewood Trend - 9 km strike

- 9 km strike Ti Tree Trend - 11 km strike

- 11 km strike Welcome Trend - 18 km strike

Figure 1. Map showing EL008779 extending across 46 km of strike, adding to Golden Cross's consolidated land position in Victoria's goldfields.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5159/265083_e6d18ac044d3b894_002full.jpg

Providence

Gold mineralisation at the Providence area occurs in west-dipping quartz veins, shear zones and fault breccias within a weakly mineralised 150 m thick host sandstone unit bounded on either side by interbedded siltstones and mudstones. Four main reefs were mined at Providence mainly in the period from 1859 to 1888, reportedly yielding an aggregate of over 930 kg (30,000 oz) of gold1.

Homewood

Rock chip sampling of the workings along the Homewood trend by CRA in the late 70's yielded peak gold assays of 4.4 and 2.45g/t Au2.

Welcome & Ti Tree

The Tea Tree Creek Goldfield features several areas of alluvial workings, as well as several significant mines exploiting reef deposits. The Welcome Reef was worked to a depth of over 240m with recorded production of 1,200 oz of gold averaging 45 g/t3. The Old Mans Hope Reef averaged 15 g/t gold4. Mineralisation is reported to be concentrated in the core of an anticlinal axis and appears to be most intense where the quartz reefs intersect graphitic shales5.

The new application represents an important milestone in Golden Cross's strategy to build a pipeline of high-quality exploration targets within its Reedy Creek Project, directly adjacent to Southern Cross Gold's Sunday Creek discovery.

Management Commentary

Alan Till, VP Exploration of Golden Cross Resources, commented: "Our prospects demonstrate gold mineralization closely linked to the region's major anticlinal fold trends. We are entering an exciting growth phase as we advance mapping and initial drill testing of several underexplored targets, including Welcome Reef and the historic Ah Mouy Mine. This tenement application strategically secures future expansion opportunities for Golden Cross along strike of these highly prospective gold-bearing corridors."

Sources:

1., 3., 4., 5.) Eggeling, T. (2011). Yea Project - EL5234, Annual Report for Period 1st January 2010 - 31st December 2010. Ashburton Minerals Ltd.

2.) Patterson, G.W., 1979. CRA Exploration Pty Ltd. EL 622, Mt Eaglehawk. Final report for the period ending May 1979, 48 pp. Earth Resources Division Expired Exploration Reports File.

Marketing Services Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a marketing services agreement with the Oregon Group ("Oregon"). The scope of services to be provided by Oregon include written content and media dissemination (the "Services").

The agreement with Oregon (the "Oregon Agreement") has a term of 12 months, commencing September 3, 2025, under which the Company will pay Oregon US$15,000 for the Services with an option to increase the budget to a maximum of US$45,000 total over the 12-month term. The Oregon Agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Anthony Milewski, who is arms-length to the Company, is the principal of Oregon and will be responsible for all activities related to Oregon and the services it provides under the Oregon Agreement. Oregon currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Oregon is a privately held firm specializing in market research, reporting and enhancing client's visibility. The firm is headquartered in Delaware and serves clients across a range of industries, with a focus on critical minerals and energy intelligence.

About Golden Cross Resources

Golden Cross Resources (TSXV: AUX) (OTCQB: ZCRMF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its high-grade Reedy Creek gold project in Victoria, Australia. Located just 10 km from Southern Cross Gold's Sunday Creek discovery, the project covers two contiguous tenements in one of Australia's most active epizonal gold corridors.

Additional information about Golden Cross can be found on its website: www.goldencrossresources.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

