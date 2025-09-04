Athena Bitcoin Global: Athena Bitcoin Emphasizes Robust Consumer Protection Measures for a Safe and Positive Kiosk Experience During Customer Appreciation Month

Company employees focus on delivering new innovations and technology with a deep commitment to consumer safety, education and fraud prevention

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Athena Bitcoin, a leading operator of bitcoin kiosks in 34 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and 3 countries in Central and South America, emphasizes its robust compliance and consumer protection measures to deliver a safe and positive kiosk experience during Customer Appreciation Month.

"Every day, Athena takes its responsibility to safeguard kiosk users very seriously, especially seniors, who have been the targets of fraudulent financial schemes," said Matias Goldenhörn, Chief Executive Officer, Athena Bitcoin. "As we celebrate Customer Appreciation Month, we work to ensure that our kiosks and processes meet the highest security standards, and to educate consumers on the important role they have in protecting themselves from known and new risks."

Athena Bitcoin kiosks function as on-the-spot exchanges, enabling the conversion of cash into bitcoin. Unlike banks, Athena does not take possession of customers' bitcoin and does not hold customer balances or provide online accounts. In each case, customers retain full control of their assets in their own wallets before, during and after every transaction.

"On behalf of our company and employees, we extend our gratitude and appreciation to our long-time customers, many of whom rely on our kiosks to safely execute on-the-spot exchanges of cash into bitcoin," said Matias Goldenhörn, Chief Executive Officer, Athena Bitcoin. "Since our founding we've been honored to serve approximately one million customers in alignment with our mission to provide secure and user-friendly access to cryptocurrency and enable financial empowerment for everyone."

To support safe consumer use of kiosks,Athena's employees bring a strong focus on the customer experience by delivering new innovations and technology with a deep commitment to preventing fraud through comprehensive safety and security measures that include:

Transparent instructions and pricing information.

Consumer protection notices and prominent warnings that align with state laws advising users never to send bitcoin on the instruction of someone they've met online or an unsolicited caller.

Daily transaction limits and velocity controls to detect unusual patterns that could indicate coercion or theft.

Kiosk site selection in well-managed and brightly lit public locations.

Consumer education on athenabitcoin.com and in our mobile app on the latest fraud schemes.

Frequent cybersecurity software updates to address new and emerging security issues.

Beyond warnings and education, Athena employs a series of five attestation screens that appear during every transaction and require users to acknowledge critical information at multiple stages, such as confirming that the wallet belongs to them, recognizing common scam red flags, and verifying they are not acting under external pressure.

"These attestations are one of the most effective safeguards in preventing coerced transactions, ensuring that customers remain in control and fully informed before committing to an irreversible decision," said Goldenhörn.

Athena Bitcoin also works closely with leading industry organizations and U.S. lawmakers to strengthen fraud prevention efforts.

Membership to the Republican Attorney General Association (RAGA) and supports its mission of a stable and predictable legal, business, and regulatory climate.

Adherence to bitcoin kiosk safety guidelines from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Participation in the Crypto Banking & Compliance (CBC) Summit by Athena's Chief Compliance Officer, Sam Nazzaro, formerly of the Department of Justice.

Engagement with the Florida International Bankers Association (FIBA) to combat financial fraud.

