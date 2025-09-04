HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.: Healthy Extracts Builds Upon Record Q2 Results and Transformative Merger with Launch of New Revolutionary Hydration and Sugar Metabolism Gel-Packs

Hydrate EZ delivers rapid hydration and essential electrolytes for staying refreshed, sharp and in control.

Mynus Sugar is clinically formulated to support healthy carbohydrate metabolism.

Both products feature exclusive oral delivery technology in a flavorful, super-convenient, 2-oz. gel pack format-no water or mixing required.

Proprietary gel manufacturing process complements company's new exclusive SureDose gummy manufacturing and functional drinking straw technologies.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a platform for acquiring, developing, manufacturing and marketing science-based nutraceuticals for brain, heart, and metabolic health, has officially launch to the North American market two new breakthrough performance and wellness products featuring Gelteq's (NASDAQ:GELS) proprietary gel-based delivery system: Hydrate EZ and Mynus Sugar.

Designed for today's on-the-go lifestyle, Hydrate EZ delivers great tasting rapid hydration and essential electrolytes in a convenient 2-oz. gel pack format with twist-off cap. The no-mix, no-mess electrolyte gel is designed to keep you hydrated, energized, and balanced without sugar or caffeine.

Healthy Extracts Launches Revolutionary New Hydration and Sugar Control Gel-Packs

Whether you're working out, working in the yard, or just working, Hydrate EZ helps you stay focused, refreshed and in control.

The great tasting Mynus Sugar gel-pack is a clinically formulated supplement that supports healthy post-meal carbohydrate metabolism. It is designed to reduce the amount of sugar absorbed into the bloodstream after eating carbohydrates. Like with Hydrate EZ, no water or mixing is required, just easy-to-take-along soft gel-packs that you can throw in your backpack, purse or glovebox and consume on-the-go, anytime, anywhere.

Both products are the first of their kind to enter the North American nutraceutical market based on Gelteq's advanced consumable gel technology. They will be marketed and distributed by Healthy Extracts' BergametNA, building off the subsidiary's market leadership in heart health and brain performance.

The new products are available for purchase today from Bergametna.com and from the BergametNA Amazon Store. Purchases of any heart or sleep product from BergametNA.com will receive free samples of Hydrate EZ and Mynus Sugar.

Save an additional 20% when signing up for Subscribe & Save at Bergametna.com or enjoy a 10% limited-time discount promotion on Amazon.

The launch follows the company's recently reported strong financial results, with revenue up nearly 20% in the first half of the year. The launch also builds upon the recently completed transformative merger with Gummy USA that has accelerated the company's growth outlook by more than 50% and enhanced its ability to bring disruptive health and wellness solutions to market.



They are also the first products launched under the new North American distribution and fulfillment agreement signed with Australia-based Gelteq that was announced in June. The expanded partnership establishes Healthy Extracts as an operational and commercialization backbone for Gelteq's innovative products in North America.

"The addition of Hydrate EZ and Mynus Sugar to our product portfolio greatly strengthens our value proposition for our customers and stakeholders," noted Healthy Extracts CEO, Duke Pitts. "It greatly broadens our target customer demographic to nearly all age groups and opens the door to vast new retail channels."

"Gelteq's unique gel-based delivery system also enables us to innovate faster, market more effectively, and create new revenue streams," continued Pitts, "all which supports our long-term growth strategy."

Gelteq CEO, Nathan Givoni, commented: "We are excited to see our technology launched in the U.S. through Healthy Extracts' tremendous brand strength and national reach. Hydrate EZ and Mynus Sugar are just the first of many products we are planning to bring to the U.S. market in partnership with Healthy Extracts. We believe they will create a powerful foundation for long -term growth and consumer engagement."

The new product introductions demonstrate how Healthy Extracts remains focused on the highest-growth segments of the nutraceutical market. Hydrate EZ targets a hydration supplement market that is forecasted to reach $4.4?billion by 2034 in the U.S. alone, growing at a 5.0% CAGR. The demand for electrolyte supplementation follows similar growth trends.

The launch of Mynus Sugar is also supported by strong industry tailwinds, with the carb blocker supplement market projected to grow at a 8.9% CAGR to reach $2.5?billion by 2033.

The exclusive gel technology and new product lines complement Healthy Extracts' new exclusive functional drinking straw technology as featured in the recently launched Whitney Johns Gut Health Straw. They also complement the new SureDose gummy technology acquired through the recent merger with Gummy USA.

Watch Hydrate EZ and Mynus Sugar launch video on Healthy Extracts' YouTube channel by clicking here.

About Healthy Extracts

Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX) develops, manufactures and markets proprietary, science-based supplements for brain, heart, and gut health. The platform enables clinically tested formulas and exclusive partnerships that deliver wellness solutions with measurable consumer and shareholder value.

The company's Gummy USA subsidiary is a leading developer and manufacturer of precision-dosed nutraceutical and pharmaceutical-grade gummies. Its proprietary patent-pending SureDose technology delivers superior safety, efficacy and compliance for white and private label customers.

Healthy Extracts wholly owned subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. BergametNA product feature the only heart health supplements distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit, the only superfruit with the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

The company also has exclusive agreements for other innovative oral delivery systems that include Gelteq gel-packs and the Gut Health Straw, both of which provide superior bioavailability and ultimate consumer convenience.

To learn more, go to: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com, tryubn.com or gummyusa.com.

About Gelteq Ltd.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS) is a clinical and science-based company focused on developing and commercializing white label gel-based delivery solutions for prescription drugs, nutraceuticals, pet care, sports and other products. Gelteq's proprietary formulation technology aims to address challenges associated with conventional drug delivery, including taste masking, swallowing difficulties, and precision dosing. For more information, visit www.gelteq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2025, and future periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only to the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food & Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Gummy USA , BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, UBN, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and F4T® are trademarks and registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

Company Contact

Duke Pitts, CEO

Healthy Extracts Inc.

Tel (720) 463-1004

Email contact

Investor Contact

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7554

Email contact

SOURCE: HEALTHY EXTRACTS INC.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/healthy-extracts-builds-upon-record-q2-results-and-transformative-1068668