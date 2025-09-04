Kewpie Corporation ("Kewpie") (TOKYO:2809) has launched a unified global branding campaign across 14 countries and regions since this April, as it celebrates the centenary of the launch of KEWPIE Mayonnaise in Japan. As part of this, an outdoor advertisement for KEWPIE Mayonnaise will be shown in New York's Times Square for about a month, from September 8 to October 5.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903585505/en/

Conceptual image of outdoor advertisement in Times Square, New York

This campaign focuses on digital advertising on social media, starting from Singapore and being carried out at major cities in 14 countries and regions around the world. With "KEWPIE IT." as our advertising tagline, we are sharing a unified brand concept with our customers worldwide.

The United States, where this outdoor advertisement will be shown, was where Kewpie founder Toichiro Nakashima first encountered mayonnaise during the 1910s. It is also where Kewpie Group's first overseas business was established, with the founding of Q&B FOODS, INC. in 1982. In recent years, awareness of the KEWPIE brand in the United States has been spreading as Japanese food is becoming more popular, and the Tennessee plant, our second U.S. production facility, began operation this May.* This outdoor advertisement in Times Square, New York, where a large number of people visit for business and sightseeing, is designed to further spread awareness of the KEWPIE brand and its products.

The outdoor advertisement was also shown at five of the main train stations in London this July. Kewpie will strengthen our promotion to customers worldwide to increase demand and improve our brand value globally.

* Refer to the Kewpie News Release of May 21, 2025.

KEWPIE IT. Concept Video:

https://youtu.be/LYRQ7EU_CRE

"KEWPIE IT." uses the product brand name KEWPIE as a verb to suggest the new dining experience that awaits by using KEWPIE Mayonnaise. It was chosen in the hope of making KEWPIE a familiar brand, one where customers around the world would casually say "KEWPIE IT." when using mayonnaise.

KEWPIE MAYONNAISE Instagram Official Global Account

https://www.instagram.com/kewpie_global/

An Instagram account for Kewpie Global has been launched, which will connect Kewpie fans globally with the "kewpieit".

About Kewpie Corporation

Founded in 1919, Kewpie Corporation is a leading food manufacturer headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Known for its mayonnaise, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2025 in Japan, Kewpie is committed to contributing to global food culture and health through "great taste, empathy, and uniqueness". Operating globally with production facilities and sales offices in major international markets, Kewpie is dedicated to enriching people's lives through food.

For more information, visit Kewpie's official website.

https://www.kewpie.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250903585505/en/

Contacts:

Public Relations

Kewpie Corporation

pr@kewpie.co.jp