DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposals re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026

R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Proposals (a) to extend the redemption date for the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 issued by the company from 30 June 2026 to 31 December 2028 and (b) to seek the consent of the holders of the dollar notes to a possible reduction of the capital of the company by way of a reduction of up to USD20.0 million of the amount standing to the credit of the company's share premium account Results of meeting of the holders of the dollar notes At the meeting of the holders of the dollar notes held earlier, the requisite extraordinary resolutions approving the proposals for, amongst other things, the extension of the redemption date for the dollar notes from 30 June 2026 to 31 December 2028 and to consent to a possible reduction of capital of the company, were duly passed. The holders of a total of USD27,035,218 nominal of the dollar notes were eligible to vote at the meeting, with each USD1 nominal of dollar notes carrying one vote on a poll. The vote was taken on a poll. Proxies were received for use in connection with the meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): Votes For Votes (including Discretion Votes Chairman's Third Party Against discretion) Extraordinary resolution to sanction the extension of the 1 redemption date for the dollar notes from 30 June 2026 to 31 24,674,218 0 5,000 December 2028 Extraordinary resolution to consent to a possible reduction of 2 capital of the company by way of the reduction of up to USD20.0 24,674,218 0 5,000 million of the amount standing to the credit of the company's share premium account Extraordinary resolution to instruct the trustee for the holders 3 of dollar notes to enter into a supplemental trust deed for the 24,674,218 0 5,000 purposes of effecting the agreed amendments and related matters

Execution of supplemental trust deed

In addition to sanctioning the proposed extension of the redemption date for the dollar notes, the meeting of the note holders held earlier was to instruct the trustee for the noteholders to enter into a supplemental trust deed for the purposes of effecting the necessary amendments to the trust deed, and re-stating the same as amended.

Implementation of the proposal

The supplemental trust deed has been duly executed and the proposals detailed in the announcement made by REA on 11 August 2025 (the "proposals") became effective on 4 September 2025.

Enquiries:

David Blackett Carol Gysin Chairman Managing director R.E.A Holdings plc R.E.A. Holdings plc

