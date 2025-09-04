Anzeige
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol: BY0
Frankfurt
04.09.25 | 08:00
1,102 Euro
-0,04 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
04.09.2025 16:21 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposals re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposals re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re proposals re 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 
04-Sep-2025 / 14:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION 
 
For immediate release 
 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
Proposals (a) to extend the redemption date for the 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 issued by the company from 30 June 
2026 to 31 December 2028 and (b) to seek the consent of the holders of the dollar notes to a possible reduction of the 
capital of the company by way of a reduction of up to USD20.0 million of the amount standing to the credit of the 
company's share premium account 
 
Results of meeting of the holders of the dollar notes 
 
At the meeting of the holders of the dollar notes held earlier, the requisite extraordinary resolutions approving the 
proposals for, amongst other things, the extension of the redemption date for the dollar notes from 30 June 2026 to 31 
December 2028 and to consent to a possible reduction of capital of the company, were duly passed. 
 
The holders of a total of USD27,035,218 nominal of the dollar notes were eligible to vote at the meeting, with each USD1 
nominal of dollar notes carrying one vote on a poll.  The vote was taken on a poll.  Proxies were received for use in 
connection with the meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a 
"for" instruction): 
 
                                         Votes For     Votes 
                                          (including    Discretion  Votes 
                                         Chairman's    Third Party Against 
                                     discretion) 
 
 
       Extraordinary resolution to sanction the extension of the 
1       redemption date for the dollar notes from 30 June 2026 to 31    24,674,218    0      5,000 
       December 2028 
 
 
       Extraordinary resolution to consent to a possible reduction of 
2       capital of the company by way of the reduction of up to USD20.0   24,674,218    0      5,000 
       million of the amount standing to the credit of the company's 
     share premium account 
 
       Extraordinary resolution to instruct the trustee for the holders 
3       of dollar notes to enter into a supplemental trust deed for the  24,674,218    0      5,000 
       purposes of effecting the agreed amendments and related matters

Execution of supplemental trust deed

In addition to sanctioning the proposed extension of the redemption date for the dollar notes, the meeting of the note holders held earlier was to instruct the trustee for the noteholders to enter into a supplemental trust deed for the purposes of effecting the necessary amendments to the trust deed, and re-stating the same as amended.

Implementation of the proposal

The supplemental trust deed has been duly executed and the proposals detailed in the announcement made by REA on 11 August 2025 (the "proposals") became effective on 4 September 2025.

Enquiries: 

David Blackett           Carol Gysin 
 
Chairman              Managing director 
             
R.E.A Holdings plc       R.E.A. Holdings plc 
 
Tel: 020 7436 7877         Tel: 020 7436 7877

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD8BTF36 
Category Code: ROM 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 400855 
EQS News ID:  2193222 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2193222&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 04, 2025 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
