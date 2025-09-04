HOPIUM: Hopium Announces Implementation of Reimbursement Process for Machina Vehicle Pre-Orders

Communiqué de presse

Saint-Bonnet-de-Mure, September 4, 2025 - 6:00 p.m

Hopium Announces Implementation of Reimbursement Process for Machina Vehicle Pre-Orders

Saint-Bonnet-de-Mure, September 4, 2025 - 6:00 p.m. - HOPIUM (FR0014010QE1 - ALHPI), the cleantech company dedicated to decarbonizing heavy transportation, today confirms the implementation of the reimbursement process for customers who placed pre-orders for the vehicle Machina, in execution of the recovery plan approved by the Commercial Court of Paris on March 21, 2025.

In line with the commitments made during the preparation of the plan, this initiative marks a key milestone in the Company's refocusing and recovery strategy. It reflects Hopium's determination to carry out its transformation with full transparency and in strict compliance with its obligations towards the clients and partners who have placed their trust in the Company.

Affected customers are invited, effective immediately, to contact O3 Partners, the entity in charge of executing the plan, at the following address: hopium@o3-partners.com, in order to confirm their personal and banking information required to finalize the administrative procedures necessary for reimbursement. Each request will be handled individually, and reimbursements will be processed in batches on a rolling basis, in accordance with the timetable set forth in the recovery plan.

Through this process, Hopium reaffirms its commitment to maintain the confidence of all its stakeholders and to strengthen its financial position-an essential prerequisite for the continuation of its technological and industrial developments in hydrogen.

About Hopium :

Hopium is a provider of complete hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrain solutions for heavy-duty transportation. Committed to finding a low-carbon, high-performance alternative for heavy-duty transportation, Hopium aims to transform the sector with the launch in early 2025 of a range of modular solutions with power ratings from 100 kW to 400 kW.

ISIN: FR0014010QE1- Ticker symbol: ALHPI

www.hopium.com

Contact :

Investor Relations/Press

S. Kennis et J. Gacoin

hopium@aelium.fr

