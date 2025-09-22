Das Instrument NRI US6667621097 NORTHRIM BA. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.09.2025

The instrument NRI US6667621097 NORTHRIM BA. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 23.09.2025



Das Instrument RE7 ZAE000026480 REMGRO LTD. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.09.2025

The instrument RE7 ZAE000026480 REMGRO LTD. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 23.09.2025



Das Instrument 1N53 US62526P8858 BOLLINGER INNOV. NEW 6/25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.09.2025

The instrument 1N53 US62526P8858 BOLLINGER INNOV. NEW 6/25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.09.2025



Das Instrument LIP HK0226001151 LIPPO LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.09.2025

The instrument LIP HK0226001151 LIPPO LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 23.09.2025



Das Instrument 05B0 FR0014010QE1 HOPIUM S.A. EO-,80 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.09.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.09.2025

The instrument 05B0 FR0014010QE1 HOPIUM S.A. EO-,80 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.09.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 23.09.2025





