Freitag, 05.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: A2ALUN | ISIN: SE0008241491 | Ticker-Symbol: 8F8
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.09.2025
SynAct Pharma AB: SynAct appoints Mads Bjerregaard as Chief Business Officer

SynAct Pharma AB (publ) ("SynAct") (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT), a clinical-stage biotechnological company focused on treating inflammation through resolution, today announced the appointment of Mads Bjerregaard as Chief Business Officer (CBO) effective immediately. Jim Knight, CBO since 2021, will join SynAct's advisory board and continue supporting the company.

"SynAct is at a significant inflection point with the company's Phase 2b ADVANCE study in rheumatoid arthritis progressing well and multiple indications in the works to maximize the potential value of resomelagon," said SynAct CEO Jeppe Øvlesen. "With Mads on board as part of our Copenhagen based team, we are strengthening our ability to develop and execute on our commercial and partnering opportunities. We are excited to have Mads on board."

Mads Bjerregaard has held leading positions in life science companies during his more than 20 years of work experience including commercial and business development roles in Danish based biopharma and med-tech companies, Lundbeck, Zealand Pharma, and UNEEG Medical. Throughout his career, Mads has lived and worked internationally and has been pushing innovation towards commercialization in neurology, endocrinology, and gastroenterology. Mads holds a master's degree from Copenhagen Business School.

CEO Jeppe Øvlesen continues, "I also want to thank Jim for his great support over the years, and I am grateful that he will continue to support SynAct from the advisory board going forward. He has incredible insight into the market and he will continue to support our efforts to maximize opportunities."

For further information, please contact:
Jeppe Øvlesen
CEO, SynAct Pharma AB
Phone: + 45 2844 7567
E-mail: investor.relations@synactpharma.com

About SynAct Pharma AB
SynAct Pharma AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: SYNACT) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the resolution of inflammation through the selective activation of the melanocortin system. The company has a broad portfolio of oral and injectable selective melanocortin agonists aimed at inducing anti-inflammatory and inflammation resolution activity to help patients achieve immune balance and overcome their inflammation. For further information: https://synactpharma.com/.

About resomelagon
Resomelagon (AP1189), is a once-daily oral selective melanocortin agonist stimulating the MC1R and MC3R on target cells in the immune system that are directly involved in inflammation and its resolution. Building on previous phase 2 studies in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), resomelagon is currently in phase 2b clinical development for early DMARD naïve RA-participants, ADVANCE study. Resomelagon is associated with an advantageous safety and tolerability profile. Other ongoing studies include, phase 2a development in idiopathic membranous nephropathy (iMN) and phase 2 proof-of-concept study in Dengue fever, RESOVIR-2 study.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
