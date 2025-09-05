DaVita: Helping Drive Outcomes Through Community Health Engagement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / DaVita:

"It's so important to know your numbers. As someone living with diabetes and other health conditions, I hadn't had a kidney screening before, so I was really glad to get one for free today."

Research shows that Americans only go to the doctor when they feel sick.

In fact, nearly two in three people have a reactive approach to their health, rather than a proactive one - making appointments only when something feels "extremely wrong."[1] And in 2021, nearly 20% of adults hadn't seen a doctor in the previous 5 years.[2]

Barriers such as lack of insurance, limited time or inadequate transportation, combined with the often-intimidating environment of traditional clinics, worsen health disparities and restrict access to care.

Community health events present a powerful response to systemic barriers in healthcare. By bringing essential screenings and health education directly into trusted community spaces, these initiatives enhance individuals' comfort and confidence in managing their health[3]- ultimately supporting better health outcomes.[4]

"It's important to have these kinds of things because people don't always have access or make time to go to the doctor. But if you got this, at least it gives you something to take back to your primary care. I'm so glad DaVita is here doing this for us."

Building on past successes, DaVita is launching this year's Community Health Experience, a strategic, three-city initiative targeting Orlando, Houston, and Los Angeles.

These areas were identified as having significant barriers to healthcare access. In response, DaVita will host free health education sessions and no-cost screenings for diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease. These screenings are crucial for early detection, enabling timely interventions that can slow disease progression and reduce the burden of advanced chronic conditions, directly impacting clinical outcomes in chronic disease management.

The strength of these events lies in meeting people where they are - in familiar spaces. Even a single interaction can equip individuals with essential knowledge and resources, encouraging greater engagement in their health journey and supporting long-term improvements.

"When I saw the news story about free health screenings, I knew I had to bring my whole family. We lost our insurance and haven't been able to see a doctor in over a year."

The Community Health Experience kicks off on August 14 in Orlando. More information can be found at CommunityHealth.DaVita.com.

