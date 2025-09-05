Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines CEO Joins Lightning RX to Share Strategic Vision

Stuart Fine highlights how the Company is positioning itself for long-term growth through innovation

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) today announced that CEO Stuart Fine was featured on Lightning RX, a leading podcast spotlighting innovators shaping the future of health, biotech, and digital health.

Hosted by Colette Nataf, Lightning RX highlights entrepreneurs and executives who are driving the next wave of innovation. In his interview, Mr. Fine discussed Silver Scott's digital strategy, its role in driving shareholder value, and how the Company is positioning itself at the intersection of mining assets and technology.

"Being on Lightning RX was a terrific opportunity to outline our vision," said Fine. "We're committed to delivering shareholder growth through bold new initiatives, and it's gratifying to share that story with a forward-looking audience of innovators and investors."

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation, and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to build shareholder value across both traditional and emerging sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Silver Scott Mines, Inc., its industry, and its beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Silver Scott Mines, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

