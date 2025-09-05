Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Prepares for Fall Drill Program on the Tower Gold Target, Evening Star Property, Mineral County, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2025 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSXV:SKYG)(US:SRKZF) is pleased to announce planned exploration activities on the Evening Star Property, located in the prolific Walker Lane trend of Mineral County NV. Initially work will focus on the "TOWER GOLD TARGET", where drill permits have been received for up to 9 drill pads.

The Evening Star property hosts multiple styles of mineralization: Intrusive related gold (TOWER GOLD TARGET), Cu-Au porphyry (HIGH LIFE TARGET), and Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD)-Skarn mineralization (GOLD BUG TARGET). The property is readily road accessible, approximately 16 kilometres (10 miles) east of the town of Hawthorne.

TOWER GOLD TARGET

Discovered in 2021, the TOWER GOLD TARGET, was outlined by 65 rock samples (grab and chip samples*) over a WNW-ESE trend length of approximately one kilometre, by approximately 200 metres width.

The arithmetic average of the rock samples was 2.01 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au), 8.71 g/t silver (Ag), 1,115 parts per million ("ppm") copper (Cu), 595 ppm lead and 340 ppm zinc.

Peak values in rock samples were 18.21 g/t Au, 97.60 g/t Ag and +10,000 ppm Cu (1 % Cu).

The gold mineralization (+Ag and Cu values) is interpreted to be hosted in sheared and altered (pervasively sericitized) granitic rocks, associated with quartz veins, veinlets, and limonitic microfractures. Numerous historic workings were observed and sampled, comprising shallow shafts, declines and trenches. There is no indication of any modern drill activity.

The company has also completed a soil sampling survey over two areas approximately 200 m by 200 m each, over the Southeast portion of the TOWER GOLD TARGET, with peak values of 2.83 g/t Au, 10.4 g/t Ag, 930 ppm Cu, 1,370 ppm Pb and 800 ppm Zn. The 90 per cent percentile values (indicative as strongly anomalous for gold) were 0.206 ppm Au, 4.3 ppm Ag, 314 ppm Cu, 150 ppm Pb and 205 ppm Zn. There is good correlation of the elevated gold values with higher silver and copper soil results.

The permitted TOWER GOLD TARGET drill program will test a +400 metres long, by up to 100 metre wide, zone of anomalous gold in soil and bedrock. The TOWER GOLD TARGET is interpreted as potentially representing a distal gold system to a porphyry Cu deposit or another event of the Walker Lane trend.

"With the current surge in gold prices we feel the environment is perfect for Sky to give the Tower Gold Target immediate attention. We are very excited to resume exploration activity on the Tower Gold Target with a drill program this fall," stated Mike England, CEO of Sky Gold Corp.

Previous sampling (PR November 30, 2021) of 65 rock samples (grab and chip samples*) were taken over an area of approximately one kilometer in a west-northwest direction, by approximately 200 metres width.

* The reader is cautioned that grab rock samples, while not representative of the grade of mineralization of an occurrence or target, are useful in determining prospectivity and geological features.

Tower Gold Target - Gold in Rock Samples

This news release contains scientific and technical information with respect to other properties of the company's Evening Star property, which the company has no interest in or rights to explore. Readers are cautioned that information regarding the geology, mineralization and mineral resources on these other properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the company's properties.

Qualified person

Sky Gold Corp.'s disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Taff, P.Geo., who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including with respect to the completion of the Consolidation or the identification or acquisition of additional mineral assets. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

