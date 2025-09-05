Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2025) - Trimera Metals Corp. (CSE: TRM) (OTCQB: TRMMF) ("Trimera" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on proposed exploration activities for its 1,692.22-hectare Tahlo Lake porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold property (the "Property" or "Tahlo Lake") located in north-central British Columbia.

The Property is located approximately 11 km to the northeast of American Eagle Gold Corp's NAK project, where drilling has identified numerous long high-grade intervals of copper-gold mineralization. The Property is within a prospective belt of rocks known as the Babine porphyry copper belt. This belt, measuring roughly 20 km by 80 km on the east side of Babine Lake, hosts many copper-rich mineral deposits at varying stages of development, from notable occurrences to developed prospects to past producing mines. The Property is at the northern end of this prospective belt of rocks.

*Readers are cautioned that the geology of nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the geology of the Property.

Field crews have been mobilized to the Property, with exploration activities commencing on September 4th. Initial work includes geological mapping, rock and basal glacial till sampling, and prospecting. This fieldwork is expected to be completed by September 12th.

Initial preparation work has already been carried out, including the acquisition of a Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) survey, a draft surficial geology map, and an interpretation of last year's Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic (ZTEM).

Patrick Donnelly, CEO of Trimera, stated, "We are excited to finally get some 'boots on the ground' for our inaugural field season at Tahlo Lake, which we believe has some compelling geological features that indicate the potential for porphyry copper-gold mineralization. I look forward to receiving initial results of our work, which may allow us to proceed to a drilling campaign."

The Company also wishes to correct a typographical error in its August 26, 2025 news release (the "Prior Release"). Whereas the Prior Release referenced the Company's new trading symbol on the OTCQB as "TRMFF", the Company's symbol on the OTCQB is "TRMMF".

Qualified Person

Patrick Donnelly P.Geo, CEO of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About Trimera Metals Corp.

Trimera is a junior exploration company focused on the exploration, development, and advancement of its Tahlo Lake property, located in south-central British Columbia. Tahlo Lake is comprised of four wholly owned mining claims totaling approximately 1,692 hectares.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements and includes statements respecting: (i) the Company's exploration plans for the Property, including the scope, timing, and anticipated results of the field program; (ii) the geological potential of the Property, including the potential for porphyry copper-gold mineralization; and (iii) the potential to proceed to a drilling campaign based on the results of the field program. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265383

SOURCE: Trimera Metals Corp.