American Resources Corporation: American Resources' Electrified Materials Develops Novel Recycling Platform for High-Value E-Waste and Hard Drives

Electrified Materials Secures Industrial Equipment to Immediately Scale Preprocessing Output

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources") today announced a major advancement in rare earth element material recycling through its wholly owned subsidiary, Electrified Materials Corporation (EMCO). The company has developed a low-cost, scalable method to extract rare earth elements from everyday e-waste - including speakers, power tools, and hard drives, even those previously shredded during data destruction.

This mechanical process separates materials based on physical properties like density and hardness, producing a clean mixed rare earth powder. That powder is then supplied to and refined by ReElement Technologies Corporation (ReElement) to achieve ultra-high purity (99.5%-99.999%) separated oxides, unlocking premium-grade rare earth oxides for domestic commercial and defense manufacturing.

Strategic Footprint & Expansion

EMCO controls more than 135 acres of industrial property across Indiana and Eastern Kentucky. These sites will anchor its expansion into disposition services and recycling rare earth magnets, lithium-ion batteries, and defense metals - critical inputs for advanced technologies in national security, hyper-scalers and the electrified economy.

Mark Jensen, Chairman & CEO of American Resources commented, "We're scaling up rare earth oxide production to meet surging demand from the U.S. magnet and defense sectors. Our approach is simple, cost-effective, and deployable nationwide. By combining EMCO's novel recycling methods with ReElement's leading refining capabilities, we're building a vertically integrated circular solution for critical mineral recovery."

Why It Matters for Shareholders, Industry Supply Chains and Government Partners

Strategic alignment : Advances U.S. supply chain independence in rare earths and defense materials.

Scalable infrastructure : Leverages legacy mining and industrial sites and logistics networks for rapid deployment.

Circular lifecycle solution : Provides a complete recycling and refining pathway for U.S. supply chains.

Growth markets : Positioned in recycled steel, battery-grade lithium, and magnet-grade rare earths.

High-margin, low-risk model: Recycling end-of-life products reduces input costs and environmental impact.

Electrified Materials is a cutting-edge recycler of metals and minerals for the electrified economy, specializing in recovering and processing end-of-life products into new steel-based, battery-grade, and magnet-grade inputs. Originating from the reclamation of former coal mines and industrial sites, EMCO leverages its regional logistics and infrastructure alongside its affiliation with ReElement Technologies to expand into high-growth markets. Through this collaboration, EMCO preprocesses end-of-life materials such as wind turbines, EV motors, lithium-ion batteries, consumer electronics, and e-waste before supplying concentrates to ReElement for further refinement into manufacturing-grade products ready to reenter the supply chain.

About Electrified Materials Corporation

Electrified Materials Corporation ("EMCO") is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC). EMCO is an innovative recycler of metals and minerals serving advanced technology, commercial, and defense markets. The company specializes in preprocessing end-of-life magnets, batteries, and ferrous metals to help ensure a secure domestic supply of copper, aluminum, steel, rare earth elements, and battery materials. Through its partnership with ReElement Technologies Corporation, EMCO delivers a fully integrated solution that supports a resilient U.S. supply chain.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

