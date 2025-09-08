Anzeige
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771 | Ticker-Symbol: XXT
08.09.25 | 08:06
1,830 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
08.09.2025 18:23 Uhr
80 Leser
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: Transfer of Mathieu Patouillet to Al-Hilal

Monday, 8 September 2025 - 6.00 pm

Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of its goalkeeper Mathieu Patouillet to the Saudi club
Al-Hilal for an amount of €342K, including a 20% sell-on clause on any potential future capital gain.

Aged 21, Mathieu Patouillet was one of the key players in OL's victory in the 2022 Gambardella Cup. A product of the club's academy, he has just completed two successful loan spells in the French National league with FC Sochaux, where he played 65 matches.

Under contract with Olympique Lyonnais until June 2026, the French U20 international had expressed his desire for more playing time in order to continue his development.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Mathieu every success for the rest of his career in Saudi Arabia.

EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP
Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +44 781 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com		Euronext Paris - compartment B
Indices: CAC All-Shares - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (formerly OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (formerly OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Leisure services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mJlrZ52XapvKyGpqZphqamZlbphpx2eVmWqdlWacZ5+UaXJllW9jZpiZZnJknWxn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93871-efg-08092025-patouillet-transfer-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
