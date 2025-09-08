EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP: Transfer of Mathieu Patouillet to Al-Hilal

Monday, 8 September 2025 - 6.00 pm

Olympique Lyonnais announces the transfer of its goalkeeper Mathieu Patouillet to the Saudi club

Al-Hilal for an amount of €342K, including a 20% sell-on clause on any potential future capital gain.

Aged 21, Mathieu Patouillet was one of the key players in OL's victory in the 2022 Gambardella Cup. A product of the club's academy, he has just completed two successful loan spells in the French National league with FC Sochaux, where he played 65 matches.

Under contract with Olympique Lyonnais until June 2026, the French U20 international had expressed his desire for more playing time in order to continue his development.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Mathieu every success for the rest of his career in Saudi Arabia.

