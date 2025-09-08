DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 08-Sep-2025 / 17:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 8 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 8 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 47,449 Highest price paid per share: 126.40p Lowest price paid per share: 124.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.6090p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 307,088,180 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (307,088,180) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.6090p 47,449

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 619 126.40 08:13:16 00352398726TRLO1 XLON 622 126.00 08:15:38 00352399501TRLO1 XLON 59 125.60 08:46:30 00352408672TRLO1 XLON 88 125.60 08:46:30 00352408673TRLO1 XLON 87 125.60 08:46:30 00352408674TRLO1 XLON 370 125.60 08:46:30 00352408675TRLO1 XLON 175 125.60 08:46:30 00352408676TRLO1 XLON 59 125.60 08:46:30 00352408677TRLO1 XLON 59 125.00 08:53:25 00352410665TRLO1 XLON 555 125.00 08:53:25 00352410666TRLO1 XLON 608 125.00 08:53:40 00352410747TRLO1 XLON 247 125.20 08:55:29 00352411303TRLO1 XLON 594 124.80 08:55:30 00352411309TRLO1 XLON 83 125.00 09:18:18 00352421318TRLO1 XLON 141 125.00 09:18:18 00352421319TRLO1 XLON 105 125.00 09:18:18 00352421320TRLO1 XLON 268 125.00 09:21:52 00352423122TRLO1 XLON 329 125.00 09:21:52 00352423123TRLO1 XLON 16 124.40 09:22:48 00352423534TRLO1 XLON 59 124.40 09:22:48 00352423535TRLO1 XLON 571 124.40 09:22:48 00352423536TRLO1 XLON 90 124.80 09:22:48 00352423537TRLO1 XLON 300 125.00 09:22:48 00352423538TRLO1 XLON 1079 125.00 09:22:48 00352423539TRLO1 XLON 175 125.00 09:22:48 00352423540TRLO1 XLON 200 125.00 09:23:19 00352423781TRLO1 XLON 400 125.00 09:23:48 00352424045TRLO1 XLON 648 124.80 09:24:19 00352424250TRLO1 XLON 151 124.80 09:24:26 00352424345TRLO1 XLON 109 124.80 09:24:26 00352424346TRLO1 XLON 329 124.80 09:24:26 00352424348TRLO1 XLON 116 124.80 09:26:26 00352425222TRLO1 XLON 352 124.80 09:26:26 00352425223TRLO1 XLON 265 124.80 09:26:26 00352425224TRLO1 XLON 331 124.80 09:30:09 00352427215TRLO1 XLON 351 124.60 09:30:10 00352427218TRLO1 XLON 606 124.40 09:40:00 00352432274TRLO1 XLON 400 124.60 09:40:00 00352432275TRLO1 XLON 408 124.60 09:40:00 00352432276TRLO1 XLON 171 124.60 09:40:00 00352432277TRLO1 XLON 55 124.60 09:40:34 00352432607TRLO1 XLON 124 124.60 09:40:34 00352432608TRLO1 XLON 200 124.60 09:40:34 00352432609TRLO1 XLON 5 124.20 09:40:34 00352432610TRLO1 XLON 156 124.60 09:40:57 00352432751TRLO1 XLON 609 124.60 09:40:59 00352432770TRLO1 XLON 217 124.60 09:41:20 00352432925TRLO1 XLON 342 124.60 09:42:27 00352433514TRLO1 XLON 199 124.80 09:43:13 00352433874TRLO1 XLON 327 124.80 09:45:09 00352434786TRLO1 XLON 607 124.40 09:53:57 00352439599TRLO1 XLON 5 124.80 09:53:57 00352439600TRLO1 XLON 78 124.80 09:53:57 00352439601TRLO1 XLON 1179 124.80 09:53:57 00352439602TRLO1 XLON 607 124.20 09:56:35 00352440672TRLO1 XLON 209 124.40 09:57:32 00352441071TRLO1 XLON 500 124.40 09:57:32 00352441072TRLO1 XLON 400 124.60 10:11:50 00352448245TRLO1 XLON 30 124.40 10:11:51 00352448253TRLO1 XLON 172 124.40 10:11:51 00352448254TRLO1 XLON 9 124.40 10:11:51 00352448255TRLO1 XLON 50 124.40 10:11:51 00352448256TRLO1 XLON 389 124.40 10:11:51 00352448257TRLO1 XLON 2959 124.60 10:18:20 00352451242TRLO1 XLON 639 124.60 10:20:06 00352452579TRLO1 XLON 638 124.60 10:58:56 00352476040TRLO1 XLON 79 124.60 11:10:53 00352476537TRLO1 XLON 158 124.60 11:10:53 00352476538TRLO1 XLON 174 124.60 11:10:53 00352476539TRLO1 XLON 595 124.60 11:10:53 00352476540TRLO1 XLON

