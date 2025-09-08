Regulatory News:

Following allegations published by La Lettre in an article dated 3 September 2025, Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) confirms that, as at 30 June 2025, the continuation fund dedicated to its stake in the Egis group had firm subscription commitments amounting to €1,070 million, as previously announced in the Group's press release dated 7 July 20251

Tikehau Capital has provided the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers AMF) with:

The details of the subscription commitments into the continuation fund;

The terms and conditions of this fund;

The transcription of these subscriptions and the terms and conditions of this transaction in the non-financial operational indicators as at 30 June 2025 and in the Group's financial statements as at 30 June 2025, it being specified that Tikehau Capital applied the methodologies described in its 2024 Universal Registration Document2 and reiterated in its Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 20253

The information published by Tikehau Capital as at 30 June 20254 as provided in the Appendix hereof fully reflects the impacts of the transaction relating to the Egis continuation fund and provides all necessary information for investors.

APPENDIX

Transcription of the transaction in the operational and financial indicators:

Non-financial operational indicators :

The following indicators take into account the transaction: Net inflows: €4.0 billion in the first half of 2025; Fee-paying assets under management: €40.8 billion as at 30 June 2025; Future fee-paying assets under management: €5.4 billion as at 30 June 2025; Non-fee-paying assets under management: €4.8 billion as at 30 June 2025.





: The following indicators take into account the transaction:

Financial indicators : The carried interest due by the various investment vehicles involved in the initial investment has been recognized in the revenues from asset management activity for the first half of 2025 for an amount of €7 million as indicated in the 2025 Half-Year Financial Report, it being understood that the continuation fund did not generate any management fees in the financial statements for the first half of 2025. The commitment made by Tikehau Capital's balance sheet in the continuation fund (€21 million), as mentioned in the 2025 Half-Year Financial Report, is included in the off-balance sheet commitments listed in Note 26 to the 2025 half-year consolidated financial statements.

:

1The 2024 Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 20 March 2025 mentioned the launch of the continuation fund relating to the stake held by the Tikehau Capital group in the Egis group (see in particular Section 5.4, p. 366).

2 See in particular p. 347 et seq. of the 2024 Universal Registration Document.

3 See in particular p. 12 et seq. of the Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2025, filed with the AMF on 31 July 2025, including the Statutory Auditors' report on the limited review of the half-year financial information.

4 See press release of 30 July 2025 and Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2025.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250908703765/en/

Contacts:

Tikehau Capital