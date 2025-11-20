Regulatory News:
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 14 November 2025 to 20 November 2025
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
Weighted average price per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
14/11/2025
FR0013230612
1 869
14.9760
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
17/11/2025
FR0013230612
1 360
15.1910
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
18/11/2025
FR0013230612
8 195
14.9096
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
19/11/2025
FR0013230612
2 784
14.8285
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
20/11/2025
FR0013230612
1 341
14.9677
XPAR
TOTAL
15 549
14.9327
