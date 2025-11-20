Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 14 November 2025 to 20 November 2025 Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 14/11/2025 FR0013230612 1 869 14.9760 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 17/11/2025 FR0013230612 1 360 15.1910 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/11/2025 FR0013230612 8 195 14.9096 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/11/2025 FR0013230612 2 784 14.8285 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/11/2025 FR0013230612 1 341 14.9677 XPAR TOTAL 15 549 14.9327

Tikehau Capital