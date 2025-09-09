Molten Ventures Plc: Portfolio Activity, Notice of Half Year Trading Update and Results

DJ Portfolio Activity, Notice of Half Year Trading Update and Results

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Portfolio Activity, Notice of Half Year Trading Update and Results 09-Sep-2025 / 07:20 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company") Portfolio Activity, Notice of Half Year Trading Update and Results Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a stake in the Speedinvest Continuation Fund I (the "Fund") and a further partial realisation of its holding in Revolut. Molten Ventures has committed to a majority stake for EUR18 million, representing 58% in the Fund. Speedinvest is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms with a track record of backing high-growth companies including Bitpanda, CoachHub and Adverity. This acquisition aligns with the Company's stated strategy of securing high-quality secondary investments. The Company does not anticipate any additional funding will be required for the underlying portfolio companies. Molten has previously acquired secondary positions in funds from Earlybird, Seedcamp, and Connect Ventures. Molten's secondary strategy leverages its network in the venture capital market to provide liquidity to later life funds, with a focus on acquiring portfolios of high-quality mature assets with nearer term realisation opportunities. Separately, the Company has sold c.15% of its holding in Revolut, generating proceeds of c.GBP25 million at a valuation consistent with the last reported NAV for this investment. Including previously announced realisations from Lyst and Freetrade, total proceeds for the current financial year to date now exceed GBP57 million, representing c.4% of the opening Gross Portfolio Value for FY26. The Company continues to follow its capital allocation policy, balancing the pipeline of compelling investment opportunities with the ability to drive returns to shareholders through its ongoing share buyback programme, while maintaining sufficient reserves. Since July 2024, GBP40 million has been committed to buybacks, significantly exceeding the guidance of 10% of the GBP192 million of realisations since the policy's introduction and representing c.5% of issued share capital to date. The Company will issue a trading update in respect of the six months to 30 September 2025, on Thursday, 23 October 2025, ahead of announcing its half year results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 on Tuesday, 25 November 2025. Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented: "This latest partial realisation of our holding value in Revolut contributes further to our capital base while retaining exposure for potential future upside. With our investment in Speedinvest, we continue to execute on our strategy of creating additional value opportunities through high-quality secondary acquisitions. We continue to drive value for our shareholders through our ongoing share buyback programme whilst maintaining strong reserves." Enquiries Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) ir@molten.vc Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Charlotte Craigie Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali +44 (0)7970 246 725/ Public relations +44 (0)771 324 6126 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

