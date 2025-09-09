Troax Group AB: Troax Group divests LagerMix AB

Hillerstorp 9th of September 2025, 08:00 CET

Troax Group has, through its subsidiary Troax AB, entered into an agreement to divest all outstanding shares in LagerMix Rullportar AB.



As part of our strategic portfolio review with the goal of streamlining and focusing the group, we have decided to divest the subsidiary LagerMix Rullportar AB ("Lagermix"). LagerMix specializes in developing and delivering self-storage solutions for the Nordic market. The company has been part of Troax since it was acquired in 2015 and has had good development within the group. Lagermix's product range has a very limited connection to our core business and the assessment is therefore that the company will develop more strongly with another owner.



"As part of our strategic review, we have made the decision to divest LagerMix to the current management of the company. With new owners who are fully focused on the company, I am convinced that LagerMix, with its strong customer offering, will develop even stronger in the future. I wish Armin Kujovic every success," says Martin Nyström, President and CEO of Troax.

"I look forward to taking over LagerMix and continuing to develop the business. We will focus on strengthening our presence in the market and working closely with customers, suppliers and colleagues to offer even better solutions within Self-Storage," says Armin Kujovic, new owner of LagerMix.



The transaction is expected to close today.

The cost of the transaction is not material, and the divestment is not expected to have a material impact on Troax's earnings per share or net debt/EBITDA.



