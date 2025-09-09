BioArctic: Gunilla Osswald awarded Uppsala University Alumnus of the year 2025

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Uppsala University announced today that BioArctic AB's(publ) (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: BIOA B) CEO, Gunilla Osswald, has been awarded the title Alumnus of the Year 2025 in recognition of her career, reflecting the university's values: scientific excellence, importance to society and innovation.

The motivation reads: As a business leader, she is visionary and inclusive. She creates a shared sense of purpose, a strong feeling of meaning, and a culture characterized by collaboration-both within the organization and in dialogue with external partners. Gunilla Osswald is an inspiring role model for students and researchers, especially women in science and technology. Her work demonstrates that it is possible to unite scientific integrity with leadership, entrepreneurship, and global impact.

Gunilla Osswald trained as a pharmacist and earned a PhD at Uppsala University. Since 2014, she has served as CEO of BioArctic. Earlier this year, on March 12, 2025, Gunilla Osswald, together with BioArctic's two founders, Lars Lannfelt and Pär Gellerfors, was awarded Uppsala University's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Prize for successfully addressing a growing global health problem through their work in developing the drug lecanemab, which slows the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

"Universities play a vital role in development and innovation. I am deeply honored by this award. Uppsala University has had a profound influence on who I have become as well as on the successes our company has achieved. My driving force has always been to help patients, and through my studies at the Faculty of Pharmacy, I laid the foundation for this important work," says Gunilla Osswald, CEO of BioArctic and Uppsala University's Alumnus of the Year 2025.

Motivation

About the Uppsala University Alumnus of the Year Award

Each year, Uppsala University presents the Alumnus of the Year award to someone who has made outstanding contributions in their career or has otherwise distinguished themselves through work that the university deems worthy of recognition. https://www.uu.se/en/about-uu/academic-traditions/traditions/alumnus-of-the-year

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on innovative treatments that can delay or stop the progression of neurodegenerative diseases. The company invented Leqembi® (lecanemab) - the world's first drug proven to slow the progression of the disease and reduce cognitive impairment in early Alzheimer's disease. Leqembi has been developed together with BioArctic's partner Eisai, who are responsible for regulatory interactions and commercialization globally. In addition to Leqembi, BioArctic has a broad research portfolio with antibodies against Parkinson's disease and ALS as well as additional projects against Alzheimer's disease. Several of the projects utilize the company's proprietary BrainTransporter technology, which has the potential to actively transport antibodies across the blood-brain barrier to enhance the efficacy of the treatment. BioArctic's B share (BIOA B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

