Mitsubishi Electric to Acquire Nozomi Networks to Improve Industrial Cyber Defenses and Power Operational Transformation

Nozomi Networks, a global leader in OT, IoT and CPS security, defends organizations around the world from cyber threats and operational disruption

The acquisition accelerates Nozomi's industrial cybersecurity innovation while maintaining its heterogeneous approach to supporting customers and partners

Both companies share a vision for the power of data and AI to fuel more effective cyber defenses and improve operational efficiency and resilience

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nozomi Networks, the global leader in OT, IoT and CPS security, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) today announced they have signed a definitive agreement whereby Mitsubishi Electric will acquire Nozomi Networks. Upon close, Nozomi Networks will be a wholly owned subsidiary, operating independently of Mitsubishi Electric. This acquisition accelerates Nozomi's industrial cybersecurity innovation while maintaining the company's heterogeneous approach to supporting customers and partners.

Mitsubishi Electric participated in Nozomi's $100M Series E funding round, announced in March 2024, and the two companies have collaborated on innovation and go-to-market since. This combined history informed the foundation of this transaction.

The acquisition of Nozomi Networks brings Mitsubishi Electric a strong and growing AI-powered, cloud-first cybersecurity software business with an award-winning track record of scalable innovation. Nozomi's world-class leadership and engineering teams, as well as its history of financial success, will strengthen Mitsubishi Electric's ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions to customers worldwide.

With more than 100 years of global industrial operational technology (OT and IoT) experience, Mitsubishi Electric will support Nozomi's continued cybersecurity innovation and strong track record of business growth, as well as enable both companies to accelerate digital transformation for critical infrastructure and industrial organizations worldwide.

The companies share a strong vision around the power of data and context from OT/IoT environments, paired with robust artificial intelligence to deliver more effective cyber defenses and material operational improvements for customers. Both companies also share a deep commitment to customer success, a partner-first business model, and fostering a strong corporate culture that values and supports employees.

Nozomi Networks is committed to serving all its customers and partners by maintaining its brand, leadership, teams, and operations. There will be no disruptions to current operations, roadmaps, or partnerships. Nozomi's teams, offices, and points of contact remain unchanged, ensuring a seamless experience for all its stakeholders.

Quote from Satoshi Takeda, Mitsubishi Electric Senior Vice President, CDO, Chief Information Officer, Board Member at Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

"We are excited to welcome Nozomi to the Mitsubishi Electric family. Their cutting-edge OT security technology and rapid development philosophy have earned them a strong reputation. By combining Nozomi's strengths with Mitsubishi Electric's extensive expertise and capabilities in OT, I believe we can achieve even more. This acquisition will enable us to co-create valuable new services while supporting Nozomi's commitment to innovation and customer flexibility. Together, we can help our customers achieve their digital transformation goals while enhancing security, efficiency, and resilience."

Quote from Edgard Capdevielle, President and CEO of Nozomi Networks

"This marks an exciting new chapter for Nozomi Networks. By becoming part of Mitsubishi Electric, we will combine our strengths to drive the next generation of industrial security and innovation to bring additional value for customers around the world. Nothing will change in our day-to-day engagement with Nozomi customers and partners - they will continue to receive the same support and service, and the same cutting-edge OT and IoT cybersecurity platform they have come to trust. With the combined global reach and resources of both companies, we can supercharge our innovation engine, helping industrial organizations secure and accelerate their own digital transformations."

Quote from Andrea Carcano, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Nozomi Networks

"By combining Mitsubishi Electric's century of global industrial expertise with Nozomi Networks' innovations in data science, AI/ML and industrial cybersecurity, we have a unique opportunity to create a new generation of AI-powered solutions that will strengthen cyber and operations through power new innovations for customers across all OT/IoT use cases and industries around the world. Together, we'll make the world's critical infrastructure safer, more resilient, and more efficient."

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth calendar quarter of 2025. Upon close, Nozomi will maintain headquarters in San Francisco, California, and research and development in Mendrisio, Switzerland.

EY Strategy and Consulting Co., Ltd. is serving as financial advisor and White & Case LLP is serving as legal advisor to Mitsubishi Electric. Barclays is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Gunderson Dettmer is serving as legal advisor to Nozomi Networks.

About Nozomi Networks

Nozomi Networks protects the world's critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Our platform uniquely combines network and endpoint visibility, threat detection, and AI-powered analysis for faster, more effective incident response. Customers rely on us to minimize risk and complexity while maximizing operational resilience. www.nozominetworks.com

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

With more than 100 years of experience in providing reliable, high-quality products, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) is a recognized world leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment used in information processing and communications, space development and satellite communications, consumer electronics, industrial technology, energy, transportation and building equipment. Mitsubishi Electric enriches society with technology in the spirit of its "Changes for the Better." The company recorded a revenue of 5,521.7 billion yen (U.S. $ 36.8 billion *) in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, please visit www.MitsubishiElectric.com.

*U.S. dollar amounts are translated from yen at the rate of \150=U.S. $1, the approximate rate on the Tokyo Foreign Exchange Market on March 31, 2025

