Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: QCORE BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0025420730 Order Book: 420564 Market Segment: First North STO

At the request of Qlucore AB, the last trading day in Qlucore AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2025-09-19 to 2025-09-11.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB