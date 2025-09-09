At the request of Qlucore AB, the last trading day in Qlucore AB's paid subscription shares will be changed from 2025-09-19 to 2025-09-11.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|QCORE BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0025420730
|Order Book:
|420564
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2025 GlobeNewswire