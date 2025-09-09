Sky Gold Corp.: Sky Gold Announces Board of Directors and Advisory Board Additions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / SKY GOLD CORP. ("Sky" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) is pleased to welcome Ms. Danae Voormeij to its Board of Directors and Mr. John Duncan to its Advisory Board.

Danae Voormeij is an exploration geologist with over twenty years of hands-on experience exploring for gold and copper in Africa, South Pacific and the Americas. She led the geological team that discovered a multi-million-ounce gold deposit at Dugbe, in Liberia, West Africa, for AIM-listed Hummingbird Resources, and she is a board member with Miata Metals.

Ms. Voormeij is a registered professional geoscientist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) since 2007 and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG).

John Duncan has an M.S. Degree in Economic Geology from the University of Arizona and nearly forty years' experience in mineral exploration and mine geology. With expertise in precious and base metals and industrial minerals, Mr. Duncan has engaged in exploration throughout the Americas, from project generation and greenfields exploration to advanced development and mine work. He has long-term consulting relationships with Rio Tinto Borates and the KGHM Robinson Mine. Mr. Duncan resides in Nevada.

"We are very grateful to have Danae and John join our team as we get set to focus on our Evening Star gold project. The experience and knowledge they bring to the table will be of great value moving forward on this exciting project in the prolific Walker Lane trend of Nevada." stated Mike England, CEO of Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold also announces the resignation of Aaron McBreairty from its Board of Directors. The Board would like to thank Mr. McBreairty for his years of service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

The Company further announces it has set 1,600,000 options at an exercise price of $0.05 good for 2 years to directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mining exploration company focussed on the Evening Star property located in the prolific Walker Lane trend, approximately 16 kilometers (10 miles) east of the town of Hawthorne, Nevada.

