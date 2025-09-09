Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.09.2025
WKN: 897914 | ISIN: US23918K1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TRL
Tradegate
09.09.25 | 16:11
114,60 Euro
+0,17 % +0,20
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DAVITA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAVITA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,65115,1017:25
114,70115,1017:24
ACCESS Newswire
09.09.2025 16:38 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Working Together: DaVita Celebrates Joint Efforts To Advance Kidney Health Awareness and Access to Care

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 9, 2025 / Kidney disease affects an estimated 35 million Americans, with 90% unaware until it's critical. As DaVita celebrates its 25th anniversary, it remains dedicated to changing this by prioritizing proactive care and empowering individuals to manage their kidney health before dialysis or transplant is needed. Through health awareness, screenings and support resources, DaVita is making an impact.

To accelerate progress, DaVita fosters strategic collaborations with organizations dedicated to increasing access to care, addressing both clinical and social drivers of health for better outcomes.

The recently announced expansion of DaVita's work with the YMCA is a testament to that collaborative spirit. Leveraging YMCA's extensive reach across communities as well as DaVita's 25 years of expertise in kidney care, the collaboration will seek to bring vital health screenings, education and community-based resources to enable early intervention.

Similarly, DaVita proudly supports the American Heart Association's Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) Health Initiative. This program focuses on raising awareness, increasing screenings, and facilitating interdisciplinary care for individuals facing the interconnected challenges of heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes and obesity.

Download multimedia here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DaVita on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DaVita
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/davita
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DaVita



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/working-together-davita-celebrates-joint-efforts-to-advance-kidney-he-1070692

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
