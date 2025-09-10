Regulatory News:

Llama Group (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM):

Winamp for Creators the all-in-one platform designed to simplify the lives of artists and music professionals by consolidating essential tools and services for music management and revenue optimization announces its first Digital Services Collaboration with Belgian widely renowned Typh Barrow

After a two-year break, singer-songwriter Typh Barrow returns with Close to Me, a sultry pop-soul track radiating passion and sensuality. Known for her two gold-certified albums (RAW, Aloha), Typh has captivated audiences with her powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence. With a new Tour scheduled for early 2026, this marks the long-awaited comeback of one of Belgium's most celebrated voices.

Through this collaboration, Winamp for Creators acts as the privileged and main Digital Full Services partner for Typh Barrow's upcoming project. The partnership covers a 360° digital strategy designed to build, manage, promote, and monetize both the music and the fanbase. Among the services provided: worldwide music distribution, a next-generation website builder with fan CRM and monetization tools, as well as advanced marketing features including pre-save campaigns, playlist pitching, and targeted digital advertising.

"By collaborating with a renowned artist such as Typh Barrow, we want to prove that with Winamp for Creators, any artist worldwide can access the essential suite of tools and services to grow their career. In today's fragmented digital landscape, efficiency and integration are key and that's exactly what we deliver. Winamp is proud and grateful to work hand in hand with Typh's team," said Thierry Ascarez, Chief Business Officer of Winamp

"For Typh's comeback, we wanted a strong partner able to combine innovation, efficiency, and fan engagement. Winamp for Creators provides us with a platform and services perfectly suited to what we were looking for: a complete ecosystem to manage her releases and build stronger connections with fans worldwide," said Guillaume Collard, manager of Typh Barrow

"Winamp for Creators is designed to help artists thrive as businesses. Today, in the music industry, artists and music professionals have lost control, forced to juggle numerous tools and services spread across multiple platforms. This complexity makes managing their content increasingly difficult. For the first time, a single platform aggregates everything they need into one seamless experience, Our collaboration with Typh Barrow embodies this vision and shows the future of artist management." says Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp

Next Meeting

October 31, 2025 Publication of First-Half 2025 Results

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250910583514/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com