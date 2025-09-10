Smart Eye Receives Milestone AIS Order from Fleet Safety Company Optix

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - The order follows two years of close collaboration and marks the first large-scale deployment of Smart Eye's AIS system through Optix's fleet safety platform.

Gothenburg, Sweden - September 10, 2025 - Smart Eye, a global leader in Human Insight AI and Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), today announced a milestone order for its AIS system from Optix, a global provider of fleet management solutions. Initially, in 2025, 4,000 commercial vehicles will be equipped with Smart Eye's technology, marking the first wave of deployments globally.

This milestone comes after nearly two years of close collaboration between the two companies, including joint field testing and system refinement for real-world fleet use.

Smart Eye's AIS system is a complete driver support solution that detects distraction and drowsiness using advanced eye and face tracking. Built for commercial vehicles, it provides real-time alerts to help prevent accidents and support fleet operators in improving road safety across their operations.

"We work with fleet operators across the globe who need reliable solutions to reduce risk and keep their drivers safe," said Clay Colegate, Chief Business Development Officer at Optix. "Smart Eye's AIS system delivered the level of performance and stability we were looking for during testing, and is well-suited for large-scale deployment. The collaboration has made it possible to integrate the system efficiently and offer it as part of a scalable global safety solution for our customers. "Fatigue is a primary root cause to the most severe collisions, our core focus with the AIS system is saving lives in these critical fatigue moments and getting all road users safely home."

The deal strengthens Smart Eye's position in the global aftermarket, with AIS systems set to be deployed in customer fleets operating all over the world. A growing fleet of real-world users provides Smart Eye with valuable operational feedback, strengthening future development and scaling efforts.

"This order is the result of extensive real-world testing and technical development to make the system ready for large-scale fleet deployment," said Felix Hörnschemeyer, Technical Lead Applied AI Systems at Smart Eye. "We've optimized both hardware and software to meet the demands of daily fleet operation. It's a clear signal that the market is ready for this type of technology and we see strong potential to expand the rollout in the coming years as more vehicles are equipped with AIS."

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Optix

At Optix, our mission is clear: to ensure everyone gets Safely Home.

We are a global leader in driver behaviour management and fleet efficiency, dedicated to making roads safer and addressing the root causes of accidents.

Combining over 20 years of data, predictive models, and best-in-class technology we deliver proactive solutions that prioritise accident avoidance. By focusing on real-time insights, effective driver coaching, and reducing distractions, we help fleet operators enhance safety, optimise operations, and build a culture of accountability.

Ultimately, we strive to create a positive impact that not only enhances safety but also delivers significant ROI for our clients by reducing risk, optimising fleet performance, and promoting a culture of care and responsibility.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

