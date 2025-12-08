Smart Eye Aktiebolag Contemplates Issuing Senior Unsecured Bonds

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9)

Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ) ("Company" or "Smart Eye") today announces that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has been mandated as sole bookrunner to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings commencing on 8 December 2025, to explore the possibility to issue senior unsecured bonds in an expected amount of SEK 300,000,000 under a framework of SEK 600,000,000 and with a tenor of three years (the "Bonds"). A capital market transaction may follow subject to, among other things, prevailing market conditions. The proceeds from the issuance of the Bonds shall be used to (i) refinance existing debt, and (ii) finance general corporate purposes (including transaction costs and acquisitions). This information is such that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 2025-12-08, 10:00 (CET).

For more information: Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior. In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services. Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.



Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.



Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/ Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

