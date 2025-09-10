ProstaLund AB: ProstaLund enters collaboration agreement with Mayumana Healthcare for the Benelux market

ProstaLund has entered into a collaboration agreement with Mayumana Healthcare, a leading distributor of innovative urological solutions with strong expertise in the Benelux market. The partnership aims to strengthen the availability of ProstaLund's products and contribute to improved treatment options for men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

"We are excited about our collaboration, which brings together ProstaLund's innovative urological solutions and Mayumana's strong presence in the Benelux market. Together, we aim to advance treatment options and improve care for men with BPH, creating a better everyday life for patients," says Malin Melander, interim CEO of ProstaLund, and Bart Verleg, CEO of Mayumana Healthcare.

For further information, please contact:

Malin Melander, acting CEO and Chief Operating Officer

Telefon: + 46 (0) 735 24 79 51

E-post: malin.melander@prostalund.com

About Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as benign prostate enlargement, is a common condition affecting approximately half of all men over 50 years old and up to 80% of men over 80. As the prostate grows, it can press against the urethra and cause symptoms such as weak urine flow, frequent urges to urinate, nighttime urination, and the sensation of incomplete bladder emptying. These symptoms often impact daily life, sleep, and overall quality of life. Many men experience insufficient relief from medication, increasing the need for more effective and long-term treatment options. CoreTherm® is a proven treatment option for men with BPH. For more information about benign prostatic hyperplasia and treatment, please visit www.coretherm.com.

About Schelin Catheter®

The Schelin Catheter® is a transurethral catheter with a retractable needle enabling sterile intraprostatic injections of pharmaceuticals during diagnostic or treatment procedures for the prostate. The Schelin Catheter® is primarily used for transurethral intraprostatic anaesthesia (TUIA) during minimal invasive treatments for benign prostatic enlargement offering effective pain control, replacing the need for general or spinal anaesthesia. For more information visit, www.schelincatheter.com.

About CoreTherm®

CoreTherm® is a scientifically documented, minimally invasive microwave thermotherapy for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The procedure is performed under local anesthesia, takes less than 15 minutes, and does not require general anesthesia or hospital admission. CoreTherm® provides effective symptom relief for BPH, with clinical results comparable to surgery (TURP) but with a lower risk of serious complications. CoreTherm® offers an innovative alternative for men seeking effective treatment for BPH. Learn more at www.coretherm.com.

About ProstaLund

ProstaLund AB (publ) is a Swedish medtech company headquartered in Lund, specialising in the development and marketing of innovative solutions for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company has patented the CoreTherm® Concept, a minimally invasive thermotherapy for BPH. ProstaLund is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and has approximately 3,500 shareholders. For more information, visit www.prostalund.se. Press releases are available at www.prostalund.se/pressmeddelanden.

Certified Adviser:

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB

Phone: +46 40 200 250

E-mail: ca@vhcorp.se