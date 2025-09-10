eEducation Albert AB: Managers' transactions: Albert Group CEO and Chairman of the Board increase their holdings

eEducation Albert AB ("Albert Group") announces that its CEO and its Chairman of the Board have increased their shareholdings through off-market purchases. The transactions underscore confidence in Albert Group's strategy and team, while putting more personal capital behind the plan and strengthening alignment with shareholders.

CEO Fredrik Bengtsson has acquired 2,600,000 shares (corresponding to 10.35% of the share capital and votes) through Sandbank AB.

Chairman of the Board Björn Bengtsson has acquired 704,514 shares (corresponding to 2.80% of the share capital and votes) through Rutistrasse AB.

Following completion of the transactions, Fredrik Bengtsson holds, directly and indirectly, 2,677,770 shares (10.66%) and Björn Bengtsson holds, directly and indirectly, 953,244 shares (3.79%).





Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR):

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Sandbank AB

b) PDMR to whom this notification relates: Fredrik Bengtsson (CEO)

c) Position/Status: Legal person closely associated with PDMR

d) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

2. Issuer details

a) Name: eEducation Albert AB (publ)

b) LEI: 894500G2BIRTRCXP4J51

3. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code: Shares, ISIN SE0016797989

b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of shares (OTC block trade)

c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price: SEK 2.175; Volume: 2,600,000

d) Aggregated information: -

e) Date of the transaction: 2025-09-10

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue (OTC)

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Rutistrasse AB

b) PDMR to whom this notification relates: Björn Bengtsson (Chairman of the Board)

c) Position/Status: Legal person closely associated with PDMR

d) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

2. Issuer details

a) Name: eEducation Albert AB (publ)

b) LEI: 894500G2BIRTRCXP4J51

3. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code: Shares, ISIN SE0016797989

b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of shares (OTC block trade)

c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price: SEK 2.175; Volume: 704,514

d) Aggregated information: -

e) Date of the transaction: 2025-09-10

f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue (OTC)

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Bengtsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 723 28 01 44

Email: fredrik@hejalbert.se

This information is information that eEducation Albert is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-10 07:45 CEST.