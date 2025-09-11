eEducation Albert AB: Albert Group delivers on transformation plan - completes transition to decentralised model

eEducation Albert AB ("Albert Group") announces the completion of the next step in its transformation journey. The Group has now transitioned from a centralised organisation to a decentralised model built around three semi-autonomous business units: Albert, Sumdog and Swedish Film.

Each business unit is led by a VP with full P&L responsibility and mandate to make operational and commercial decisions closer to their markets and customers, while remaining aligned with Group strategy and governance.

The Group Executive Management is now reduced and consists of:

Fredrik Bengtsson, CEO

Erik Bergelin, CFO

Håkan Malm, COO

In addition, the business units are led by:

Kajsa Lernestål, VP Albert

Tom Owen, VP Sumdog

Patrik Borggren, VP Swedish Film

The rationale behind the change is that the previous centralised model failed to deliver expected synergies. The decentralised model ensures that each business unit carries full responsibility for its market, customers and results, while the Group provides strategic direction and capital discipline. This structure will lead to faster decision-making, greater customer proximity, sharper market focus, and improved conditions for innovation and profitable growth.

For the Group, the new structure also increases strategic flexibility in portfolio management, allowing faster, data-driven capital allocation to initiatives with the strongest ROI and long-term value potential.

"We are delivering on what we promised, swiftly and decisively. Albert Group is now a more customer-centric organisation, with decisions made closer to the market. ROI and speed to market are our guiding principles. We are now building a faster, more focused and more profitable company," says Fredrik Bengtsson, CEO of Albert Group.

The new organisation takes effect immediately. The composition of the Group Executive Management presented on the website will be updated accordingly.



For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Bengtsson, CEO

Mobile: +46 (0) 723 28 01 44

Email: fredrik@hejalbert.se

This information is information that eEducation Albert is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-11 13:00 CEST.