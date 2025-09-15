Anzeige
WKN: A3C4FK | ISIN: SE0016797989 | Ticker-Symbol: 9IX
Frankfurt
15.05.23 | 09:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.09.2025 08:30 Uhr
eEducation Albert AB: Albert Group completes divestment of Strawbees

eEducation Albert AB ("Albert Group") has completed the divestment of key assets of its subsidiary Strawbees AB to US-based EdTech company BirdBrain Technologies, Inc., and has received approximately SEK 27 million (USD 2.85 million) in cash at Closing.

Albert exits Strawbees to sharpen SaaS focus
Albert Group has now divested Strawbees key assets to US-based BirdBrain Technologies for SEK 27 million (USD 2.85 million) in cash. A short transition period will secure an orderly handover, after which Albert will discontinue all remaining Strawbees operations.

Transaction delivers cash inflow and removes recurring losses
The divestment added SEK 27 million in cash at Closing and, after a short transition, removes about SEK 1 million in monthly losses. It is estimated to yield a positive net balance effect of SEK 4 million. Non-recurring items, including a non-cash impairment to align book values with the consideration, will be recognised in Q3 2025.

Supporting 2025 EBITDA and 2026 cash-flow targets
The divestment, together with the SEK 25 million annual cost-savings programme, is a key outcome of Albert Group's June 2025 strategic review. It supports the Group's targets of reaching positive EBITDA in 2025 and cash-flow break-even in 2026, fully funded by internal resources.

Fredrik Bengtsson, CEO of Albert Group, comments:
"The sale of Strawbees is a decisive milestone that accelerates Albert Group's journey. We are now a well-funded and focused SaaS education company, fully committed to subscription growth and delivering sustainable profitability."

For additional information, please contact:

Fredrik Bengtsson, CEO
Mobile: +46 (0) 723 28 01 44
Email: fredrik@hejalbert.se

About eEducation Albert AB (publ)

Albert Group is a European edtech SaaS company focused on personalised digital learning that helps children learn more and go further. The company operates three business areas with category-leading brands: Albert (B2C), Sumdog (B2B) and Film & Skola (B2B). The subscription platforms are curriculum-aligned and data-driven, serving schools and families across the core markets and reaching 10+ million learners to date. Albert is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: ALBERT). Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, +46 (0)73 856 42 65, certifiedadviser@carnegie.se


Read more at investors.hejalbert.se

This information is information that eEducation Albert is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-15 08:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
