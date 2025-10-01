eEducation Albert AB: Albert Group appoints Fredrik Bengtsson as permanent CEO

The Board of Directors of eEducation Albert AB ("Albert Group") today announced that Fredrik Bengtsson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He has served as interim CEO since April 2025.

Together with the Board of Directors and the management team, Fredrik has introduced a more focused strategy and taken measures with tangible results: annual costs reduced by SEK 40 million, SEK 27 million in cash added through divestments, and a reorganisation towards stronger customer focus and faster decision-making. These actions have given Albert a stronger financial foundation and a clearer strategic direction.

Fredrik has also underlined his commitment by recently becoming the company's largest shareholder.

"I'm honoured by the Board's trust and look forward to leading Albert into its next phase. With a solid financial position and scalable subscription model, we are well placed to deliver profitable growth", said Fredrik Bengtsson, CEO.

"Fredrik has demonstrated decisive leadership during his interim tenure. The Board is confident that, together with the organisation, he will continue to drive Albert's development", said Björn Bengtsson, Chairman of the Board.



About eEducation Albert AB (publ)

Albert Group is a leading European edtech group focused on personalised and joyful learning at home and in schools. The Group's SaaS based brands, Albert, Sumdog and Film & Skola offer curriculum aligned adaptive digital platforms, operate across core European markets and have served more than 10+ million learners to date. Albert is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: ALBERT).



