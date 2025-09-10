Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services provider, announces the closing of its previously disclosed asset purchase agreement dated August 20, 2025 with Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) ("Scope") for the sale of certain CloudCodes assets (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the Transaction, Scope has acquired Plurilock Security Private Limited and certain assets associated with the CloudCodes business. In exchange, Plurilock received total consideration valued at approximately $1,780,000, consisting of a combination of cash and common shares of Scope. In connection with the Transaction, the Company issued to Canaccord Genuity Corp. 200,000 common shares of the Company at a share price of $0.20 as an advisory fee of $40,000. All of the securities issued in connection with the Transaction will be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Transaction reflects Plurilock's continued execution of its strategic plan to concentrate on Critical Services, which represent the Company's primary growth driver. The divestiture also aligns with Plurilock's focus on serving large enterprise, defense, and public sector clients across North America and allied international markets.

About Plurilock

Plurilock is a services-led, product-enabled, AI-native cybersecurity company that solves complex cyber problems in high-stakes environments where failure isn't an option. Trusted by Five-Eyes governments, NATO-aligned agencies, and Global 2000 enterprises, we defend critical infrastructure and safeguard the systems that power modern life. Our Critical Services division delivers operational resilience through unmatched expertise, proprietary IP, and AI-driven playbooks.

