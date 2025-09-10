Anzeige
Bridgeline Digital: HawkSearch Powers Global Careers Portal for Leading Electrical Distributor

HawkSearch delivers advanced search and filtering to connect job seekers with opportunities across 10 countries

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced that its HawkSearch platform has been selected to power the careers portal of a global provider of electrical distribution systems.

The electrical distributor will leverage HawkSearch to help job seekers discover opportunities across 10 countries, providing an intuitive and streamlined search experience within its career portal. With HawkSearch's advanced search and filtering capabilities, candidates will be able to quickly find roles that match their skills, location, and career goals.

By implementing HawkSearch, the distributor will offer a more engaging user experience that connects candidates with opportunities faster while enabling the organization to attract top talent across international markets.

"This project demonstrates the versatility of HawkSearch in powering not only eCommerce but also talent acquisition platforms," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "We're proud to support a global leader in electrical distribution as they enhance their career search experience worldwide."

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hawksearch-powers-global-careers-portal-for-leading-electrical-di-1071041

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
