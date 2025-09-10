American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies Secures $20 Million in Equipment Leasing Facility from Maxus Capital to Scale Rare Earth and Critical Mineral Production

$20 million in non-dilutive capital will drive significantly expansion of of rare earth oxides, lithium carbonate and defense mineral production across Marion and Noblesville, Indiana

The equipment financing, combined with previously announced DoD contract and existing equity capital, will be directed toward scaling operations in Marion, IN for large-scale production of rare earth oxides from magnets and lithium carbonate from LFP black mass

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources"), through its holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining, todayannounced that it has secured a $20 million equipment leasing facility from Maxus Capital Group, LLC. The capital will fund large-scale equipment purchases to expand rare earth, battery materials and critical defense element production lines at ReElement's Marion, IN and Noblesville, IN facilities.

Kirk Taylor, CFO of ReElement Technologies said, "Securing this financing marks another pivotal step forward for ReElement Technologies. It allows us to meet near-term customer demand at our Noblesville facility while accelerating scaled production in Marion - two key drivers of revenue growth. As we advance a domestic, sustainable supply chain for critical minerals and rare earths elements, our focus remains on delivering premium materials that power America's clean energy future, strengthen national defense, and enable next-generation technologies. This milestone reinforces our commitment to long-term value creation for shareholders."

ReElement's proprietary separation and purification platform leverages chromatographic technology - a proven method reengineered for critical minerals as a scalable, eco-friendly, and cost-competitive alternative to traditional solvent-based processing. This innovation reduces capital costs, operating expenses, chemical usage, and environmental impact while improving efficiency and scalability. In doing so, ReElement is securing a viable midstream segment of the supply chain, directly supporting presidential executive orders on mineral independence and the Department of Defense's 2027 mine-to-magnet objective.

By consistently producing ultra-high-purity materials from diverse feedstocks - including recycled magnets, batteries, manufacturing scrap, mine waste and virgin ores - ReElement is redefining how critical minerals are refined. Its patented platform eliminates supply chain bottlenecks, reduces environmental impact, and strengthens U.S. and allied national security while enabling sustainable growth across defense, clean energy, and advanced technologies.

About Maxus Capital Group, LLC

Maxus Capital Group, LLC is a leading independent equipment finance and leasing company providing customized capital solutions to middle-market and growth-oriented businesses across the United States. With deep expertise in structuring and funding equipment-based transactions, Maxus partners with innovative companies to deliver flexible financing that supports expansion and long-term success. The firm is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn .

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

