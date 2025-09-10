Anzeige
CiTech unterzeichnet Exklusivvertrag mit Babcock - Ukraine-Deal katapultiert Aktie in neue Liga
Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines Announces Launch of Silver Scott Exchange

New platform empowers innovators to launch, list, and scale digital assets at SilverScottExchange.com

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines (OTC Pink:SILS) today announced the official launch of the new and significantly improved Silver Scott Exchange, a next-generation digital asset platform designed to empower companies, projects, and entrepreneurs to bring their tokens to market quickly and securely.

Accessible now at www.silverscottexchange.com, the Silver Scott Exchange provides a full-stack solution for token launches, including Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), token listings, and comprehensive go-to-market support.

Key features of Silver Scott Exchange include:

  • End-to-End Token Launch: From token creation to ICO execution, the platform provides complete lifecycle support.

  • Exchange Listing: Projects gain immediate access to trading pairs and liquidity through Silver Scott Exchange's market infrastructure.

  • Compliance & Security: Built with regulatory readiness in mind, the platform includes KYC/AML onboarding and risk management systems.

  • Growth Acceleration: Marketing, PR, and community-building tools help projects achieve global visibility and traction.

"The launch of Silver Scott Exchange marks a pivotal step in our mission to provide real-world businesses and innovators with the infrastructure to access digital markets," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines. "We are bridging traditional capital markets with blockchain technology to unlock growth, liquidity, and investor confidence."

Silver Scott Exchange is positioned as both a gateway for new projects and a trusted marketplace for investors, aligning with Silver Scott Mines' broader strategy of innovation across mining, finance, and digital ecosystems.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.
Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation, and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to build shareholder value across both traditional and emerging sectors.

Learn more about our ETF platform: www.YourCryptoETF.com
Learn more about our seedless crypto wallet: www.seedlesswallet.com
Trade crypto here: www.silverscottexchange.com
Other sites owned by SILS: www.silverscotttoken.com || Trustnft.io | www.eggplanther.com | www.rivalmemecoins.com

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to factors discussed in the Company's filings and other public disclosures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:
Stuart Fine
CEO
Silver Scott Mines, Inc.
908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/silver-scott-mines-announces-launch-of-silver-scott-exchange-1070015

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
