Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines Announces Launch of Silver Scott Exchange

New platform empowers innovators to launch, list, and scale digital assets at SilverScottExchange.com

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines (OTC Pink:SILS) today announced the official launch of the new and significantly improved Silver Scott Exchange , a next-generation digital asset platform designed to empower companies, projects, and entrepreneurs to bring their tokens to market quickly and securely.

Accessible now at www.silverscottexchange.com , the Silver Scott Exchange provides a full-stack solution for token launches, including Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), token listings, and comprehensive go-to-market support.

Key features of Silver Scott Exchange include:

End-to-End Token Launch: From token creation to ICO execution, the platform provides complete lifecycle support.

Exchange Listing: Projects gain immediate access to trading pairs and liquidity through Silver Scott Exchange's market infrastructure.

Compliance & Security: Built with regulatory readiness in mind, the platform includes KYC/AML onboarding and risk management systems.

Growth Acceleration: Marketing, PR, and community-building tools help projects achieve global visibility and traction.

"The launch of Silver Scott Exchange marks a pivotal step in our mission to provide real-world businesses and innovators with the infrastructure to access digital markets," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines. "We are bridging traditional capital markets with blockchain technology to unlock growth, liquidity, and investor confidence."

Silver Scott Exchange is positioned as both a gateway for new projects and a trusted marketplace for investors, aligning with Silver Scott Mines' broader strategy of innovation across mining, finance, and digital ecosystems.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation, and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to build shareholder value across both traditional and emerging sectors.

