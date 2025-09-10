With CCH Tagetik, Ajinomoto has reduced budget management time by 88%, can now complete same-day P&L reporting, and is better positioned to adapt to organizational change

Ajinomoto Frozen Foods Co., Inc., a leading manufacturer in the frozen food industry, has advanced its budgeting and performance processes in management accounting by implementing the CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform from Wolters Kluwer.

Facing rapid changes in the business environment and increasing complexity in operations, Ajinomoto Frozen Foods sought to overhaul its legacy technology systems and Excel-heavy workflows. The company selected CCH Tagetik to streamline budget preparation, automate multi-level allocation processing, and enable real-time budget vs. actual management.

Kumiko Minowa, Japan Managing Director of CCH Tagetik at Wolters Kluwer, said:

"The CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform now provides Ajinomoto Frozen Foods with a unified, cloud-based platform to support both annual budget planning and monthly performance tracking. With time saved by CCH Tagetik automation, the Ajinomoto Frozen Foods team can now also focus on deeper analysis of year-over-year and budget comparisons and is able to deliver higher quality reports to senior management and other departments."

By implementing CCH Tagetik, Ajinomoto Frozen Foods has:

Reduced annual budget preparation time by 120 hours , annually.

, annually. Reduced by 88% the time spent on budget preparation and consolidation work through the automation of budget vs. actual management and allocation calculations, helping to free up time for high-priority work.

the time spent on budget preparation and consolidation work through the automation of budget vs. actual management and allocation calculations, helping to free up time for high-priority work. Implemented same-day P&L reporting , enabling faster decision-making.

, enabling faster decision-making. Achieved the ability to view sales and profit margin progress from any perspective-by product, business division, and key accounts. This visibility supports more flexible, data-driven decision-making, companywide.

Improved its ability to adapt to organizational changes, including the creation of its new "key accounts" division.

Mr. Hideaki Kawasaki, Manager at Ajinomoto Financial Solutions, said

"CCH Tagetik now enables us to analyze sales and profit margins from multiple perspectives. This has driven data-informed decisions across our sales, development, and manufacturing teams."

Ajinomoto Frozen Foods utilized TIS Corporation, a solution partner of CCH Tagetik, to support the system implementation of CCH Tagetik. Looking ahead, the company plans to collaborate with Wolters Kluwer and TIS Corporation to expand its use of CCH Tagetik to support overseas operations and enhance reporting for its parent company.

To learn more, read the full case study about Ajimoto Frozen Foods' successful implementation of the CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform.

