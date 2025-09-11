Altigen Technologies Selects Brafton as Marketing Agency to Drive Next Phase of Transformation and Growth

NEWARK, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Altigen Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement, and AI-powered business solutions, today announced that it has selected Brafton, a leading content marketing agency, as its new strategic partner to help lead the company's next phase of growth.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Altigen's transformational journey, with a focused goal of accelerating topline revenue growth by attracting new customers and expanding into new markets. Brafton will collaborate closely with Altigen to relaunch the company's brand and product portfolio, amplifying market awareness and reinforcing Altigen's position as an innovator in next-generation customer engagement, analytics, and AI-powered business solutions.

"As we continue executing our transformation strategy, a critical component is telling our story more effectively to prospective customers and partners," said Mike Plumer, Vice President of Sales at Altigen. "Partnering with Brafton will allow us to expand our reach, strengthen our brand presence, and ensure that Altigen is top-of-mind for organizations looking to modernize their communications and customer engagement strategies."

Brafton, recognized as one of North America's top content marketing agencies, brings proven expertise in brand storytelling, digital demand generation, and full-funnel marketing strategies. The firm will work with Altigen to develop and execute campaigns that highlight Altigen's unique value propositions, including its CoreEngage omnichannel contact center, CoreInsights data analytics platform, and AI-driven business solutions and consulting services.

"We are thrilled to partner with Altigen Technologies at such a pivotal time in their growth story," said Tom Agnew Chief Executive Officer of Brafton. "Altigen is redefining what customer engagement and business transformation look like, and we are excited to help bring their renewed brand vision to life. This is not just a marketing engagement-it's an opportunity to be part of Altigen's broader transformation journey."

This strategic partnership reinforces Altigen's commitment to innovation, customer value, and long-term growth by ensuring that its brand and message align with the company's ambitious trajectory.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) delivers cloud communications, customer engagement, and AI-powered business solutions that help organizations modernize and transform how they connect with customers. With a portfolio that includes CoreEngage (Microsoft Teams-native omnichannel contact center), CoreInsights (data analytics and decision-intelligence platform), and Altigen Consulting Services (AI and automation expertise), Altigen is uniquely positioned to help enterprises reduce costs, improve customer experience, and drive digital transformation.

For more information, visit www.altigen.com.

About Brafton

Brafton is a leading content marketing agency that helps organizations grow through data-driven, creative storytelling and digital marketing strategies. With expertise across SEO, content development, demand generation, and brand design, Brafton empowers clients to expand reach, accelerate engagement, and drive measurable business outcomes.

Learn more at www.brafton.com

