

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company Masimo Corp. (MASI) announced Thursday a multi-year renewal and expansion of its strategic partnership with Royal Philips N.V. (PHG).



'We are excited to continue to partner with Philips to bring Masimo's newest innovations in wearables and artificial intelligence to Philips' platforms,' said Katie Szyman, CEO of Masimo.



This significant partnership expansion builds on the over two decades of collaboration and is designed to accelerate the integration of Masimo's monitoring technologies, such as industry-leading SET pulse oximetry, into a variety of Philips multi-parameter patient monitors through 2026 and beyond.



This includes integrating Masimo's Radius PPG with Masimo-board equipped Philips monitors and next-generation wearable multi-parameter solutions, as well as integrating a range of Masimo sensor technology with all Masimo-equipped Philips bedside monitors and central stations.



Philips and Masimo will also work together to strategically develop, produce, and co-promote next-generation artificial intelligence-based monitoring technologies, bringing the benefits of their mutual innovations in the coming years to millions more patients around the world.



In addition to clinically proven SET pulse oximetry, which is available on Philips patient monitors, numerous other Masimo monitoring technologies are already available on Philips devices, including advanced measurements such as continuous hemoglobin (SpHb), O3 regional oximetry, SedLine brain function monitoring, and NomoLine capnography.



As part of their renewed partnership, Philips is expediting adoption of these technologies in additional devices and market segments, increasing their availability to support more clinicians and patient care across the continuum of care.



