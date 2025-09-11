Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines Signs Development Deal with Everest Networks to Redevelop Kanab.club and Launch Kanab Token

Dual-platform strategy integrates cannabis consumer social networking, and business tools for cannabis industry participants

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink:SILS) (the "Company") today announced it has signed an official development agreement with Everest Networks to redevelop Kanab.club into a true cannabis-focused consumer social network. The deal also includes the development of the Kanab Token, designed to drive engagement and transactional utility across the platform.

Under the agreement, Silver Scott Mines will own approximately 30% of the projects in exchange for development contributions, aligning shareholder value with the long-term growth of both the crypto and cannabis digital ecosystems.

The consumer-facing Kanab.club will provide a clean, modern, and easy-to-navigate social hub for cannabis enthusiasts to connect, share experiences, and showcase products. Features will include user profiles, strain reviews, growing journals, messaging, and community groups, all designed with mobile-first usability and privacy safeguards.

A parallel business platform will enable cannabis growers, brands, and shops to access advanced tools, including analytics dashboards, marketing features, consumer insights, and regulatory compliance modules. Importantly, the platform will integrate weed.trustnft.io as a freemium anti-counterfeiting and authenticity solution, giving cannabis companies a way to validate products and build consumer trust.

"This project represents a bold fusion of social networking, crypto innovation, and cannabis industry technology," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. "By building both a consumer hub and a business ecosystem, we're creating a network effect that benefits creators, cannabis enthusiasts, and businesses alike, while positioning Silver Scott Mines as an innovator in the digital space."

About Everest Networks, Inc.

Everest Networks, Inc. is a Wyoming-based company established in 2019. It has successfully built and launched social media and networking technologies, including Kanab.club.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink: SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to build shareholder value across traditional and emerging sectors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to factors discussed in the Company's filings and other public disclosures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

