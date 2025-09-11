Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11
11 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 726.000p. The highest price paid per share was 731.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 723.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,594,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,705,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
64
727.000
16:08:00
168
727.000
16:07:30
168
727.000
16:07:30
23
727.000
16:07:17
532
727.000
16:07:16
96
727.000
16:07:16
70
727.400
16:06:49
504
727.400
16:06:49
177
727.400
16:06:49
734
726.400
16:04:37
674
726.600
16:04:19
312
726.800
16:02:57
455
726.800
16:02:57
38
727.000
16:00:59
82
727.000
16:00:59
368
727.000
16:00:59
191
727.000
16:00:59
68
727.000
16:00:59
203
727.000
15:59:59
396
727.000
15:59:59
479
726.200
15:58:42
212
726.200
15:58:42
68
726.200
15:56:42
65
726.200
15:56:42
79
726.200
15:56:42
184
726.200
15:56:42
356
726.200
15:56:42
18
725.800
15:55:22
332
726.000
15:55:22
220
726.000
15:55:22
132
726.000
15:55:22
301
726.200
15:51:22
427
726.200
15:51:22
191
726.400
15:48:38
544
726.400
15:48:38
283
726.800
15:46:55
103
726.800
15:46:55
240
726.800
15:46:55
96
726.800
15:46:55
110
726.800
15:46:45
258
726.800
15:46:45
420
726.600
15:45:19
222
726.600
15:45:19
240
726.600
15:45:19
243
726.600
15:43:19
159
726.600
15:43:19
277
726.600
15:43:19
144
726.600
15:42:01
417
726.600
15:42:01
479
726.600
15:41:07
58
726.600
15:41:07
340
726.400
15:40:33
1794
726.400
15:39:40
200
726.400
15:39:40
450
726.200
15:37:31
287
726.200
15:37:31
163
726.200
15:37:31
32
725.800
15:30:34
700
725.800
15:30:34
451
726.000
15:30:09
448
726.000
15:30:09
760
726.000
15:28:44
725
726.000
15:28:44
529
725.800
15:23:27
647
725.800
15:23:27
116
725.800
15:23:27
1
726.000
15:21:19
664
726.000
15:21:19
694
726.000
15:19:19
761
725.200
15:14:37
760
725.600
15:09:04
667
725.800
15:08:29
285
725.800
15:08:29
220
725.800
15:08:17
204
725.800
15:08:17
425
725.800
15:07:32
220
725.800
15:07:31
4
725.600
15:07:00
702
725.000
15:01:39
644
725.800
14:59:58
182
726.000
14:58:58
456
726.000
14:58:58
183
726.400
14:58:25
315
726.400
14:58:25
191
726.400
14:58:13
166
726.400
14:58:13
786
726.000
14:56:33
738
725.800
14:50:43
347
725.400
14:49:02
711
725.600
14:48:20
653
725.800
14:46:18
63
725.200
14:42:37
659
725.200
14:42:37
645
724.400
14:40:44
714
725.400
14:38:44
641
725.400
14:36:35
770
725.200
14:33:35
723
725.600
14:33:20
637
725.200
14:30:11
728
725.400
14:30:11
727
724.200
14:26:45
794
724.200
14:26:45
95
724.200
14:26:45
696
723.400
14:20:24
698
723.200
14:15:29
732
724.000
14:11:55
759
724.400
14:10:28
115
723.000
14:04:02
7
723.000
14:04:02
664
723.000
14:04:02
704
723.200
14:02:07
715
723.000
13:57:41
699
723.400
13:52:08
649
723.800
13:48:09
780
724.000
13:46:37
692
724.000
13:44:41
729
723.600
13:39:47
94
724.000
13:33:37
147
724.000
13:33:37
144
724.000
13:33:37
259
724.000
13:33:37
671
724.600
13:32:52
724
725.000
13:31:19
718
725.200
13:30:02
722
725.600
13:28:25
726
725.800
13:25:03
737
725.800
13:17:01
666
725.800
13:10:59
85
725.800
13:10:59
635
725.800
13:04:17
680
726.000
13:01:40
638
726.200
13:01:15
208
726.200
13:01:15
49
726.400
13:00:49
553
726.400
13:00:49
165
726.400
12:58:22
192
726.400
12:58:22
263
725.400
12:43:20
440
725.400
12:43:20
109
725.800
12:38:15
637
725.800
12:38:15
706
726.000
12:38:07
445
725.400
12:32:09
165
725.400
12:32:09
116
725.400
12:32:09
779
725.000
12:25:13
718
725.000
12:16:50
633
725.400
12:14:39
202
725.200
12:06:40
554
725.200
12:06:40
726
725.400
12:00:53
284
725.800
11:57:05
384
725.800
11:57:05
742
726.000
11:57:05
716
726.000
11:54:52
740
725.200
11:41:44
694
725.800
11:36:24
768
726.000
11:30:20
737
726.400
11:23:00
672
726.800
11:21:40
660
726.800
11:18:38
572
726.600
11:11:06
165
726.600
11:11:06
717
726.600
11:06:20
205
725.400
11:01:59
555
725.400
11:01:59
652
725.600
10:58:32
735
726.000
10:53:02
691
726.000
10:45:45
33
726.000
10:45:04
779
725.800
10:37:00
653
727.000
10:34:02
766
727.000
10:30:07
674
727.400
10:20:57
435
727.200
10:16:18
642
727.400
10:16:18
746
727.400
10:13:22
787
727.200
10:03:14
713
726.000
09:58:15
723
726.600
09:50:12
704
727.200
09:48:05
679
727.600
09:44:40
645
728.200
09:37:27
7
728.200
09:37:20
5
728.200
09:37:20
16
728.200
09:37:20
737
728.200
09:37:20
731
727.600
09:34:30
787
727.400
09:27:01
666
727.800
09:24:09
690
728.000
09:23:05
703
727.400
09:10:12
636
727.800
09:09:12
656
727.000
09:04:04
785
727.200
09:02:40
780
727.600
08:57:44
726
727.400
08:48:39
200
727.600
08:47:18
1083
727.600
08:47:18
779
725.600
08:41:33
651
724.800
08:37:45
770
724.400
08:32:46
769
724.400
08:28:30
671
724.600
08:27:47
158
725.000
08:26:30
60
725.000
08:26:06
518
725.000
08:26:03
691
725.800
08:25:25
233
726.400
08:19:07
523
726.400
08:19:07
644
727.200
08:13:33
744
729.000
08:09:55
786
730.600
08:04:14
685
731.200
08:04:05