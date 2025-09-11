Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
10.09.25 | 11:24
8,600 Euro
+0,58 % +0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3508,60019:15
8,4508,55019:03
PR Newswire
11.09.2025 18:00 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11

11 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 726.000p. The highest price paid per share was 731.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 723.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,594,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,705,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

64

727.000

16:08:00

168

727.000

16:07:30

168

727.000

16:07:30

23

727.000

16:07:17

532

727.000

16:07:16

96

727.000

16:07:16

70

727.400

16:06:49

504

727.400

16:06:49

177

727.400

16:06:49

734

726.400

16:04:37

674

726.600

16:04:19

312

726.800

16:02:57

455

726.800

16:02:57

38

727.000

16:00:59

82

727.000

16:00:59

368

727.000

16:00:59

191

727.000

16:00:59

68

727.000

16:00:59

203

727.000

15:59:59

396

727.000

15:59:59

479

726.200

15:58:42

212

726.200

15:58:42

68

726.200

15:56:42

65

726.200

15:56:42

79

726.200

15:56:42

184

726.200

15:56:42

356

726.200

15:56:42

18

725.800

15:55:22

332

726.000

15:55:22

220

726.000

15:55:22

132

726.000

15:55:22

301

726.200

15:51:22

427

726.200

15:51:22

191

726.400

15:48:38

544

726.400

15:48:38

283

726.800

15:46:55

103

726.800

15:46:55

240

726.800

15:46:55

96

726.800

15:46:55

110

726.800

15:46:45

258

726.800

15:46:45

420

726.600

15:45:19

222

726.600

15:45:19

240

726.600

15:45:19

243

726.600

15:43:19

159

726.600

15:43:19

277

726.600

15:43:19

144

726.600

15:42:01

417

726.600

15:42:01

479

726.600

15:41:07

58

726.600

15:41:07

340

726.400

15:40:33

1794

726.400

15:39:40

200

726.400

15:39:40

450

726.200

15:37:31

287

726.200

15:37:31

163

726.200

15:37:31

32

725.800

15:30:34

700

725.800

15:30:34

451

726.000

15:30:09

448

726.000

15:30:09

760

726.000

15:28:44

725

726.000

15:28:44

529

725.800

15:23:27

647

725.800

15:23:27

116

725.800

15:23:27

1

726.000

15:21:19

664

726.000

15:21:19

694

726.000

15:19:19

761

725.200

15:14:37

760

725.600

15:09:04

667

725.800

15:08:29

285

725.800

15:08:29

220

725.800

15:08:17

204

725.800

15:08:17

425

725.800

15:07:32

220

725.800

15:07:31

4

725.600

15:07:00

702

725.000

15:01:39

644

725.800

14:59:58

182

726.000

14:58:58

456

726.000

14:58:58

183

726.400

14:58:25

315

726.400

14:58:25

191

726.400

14:58:13

166

726.400

14:58:13

786

726.000

14:56:33

738

725.800

14:50:43

347

725.400

14:49:02

711

725.600

14:48:20

653

725.800

14:46:18

63

725.200

14:42:37

659

725.200

14:42:37

645

724.400

14:40:44

714

725.400

14:38:44

641

725.400

14:36:35

770

725.200

14:33:35

723

725.600

14:33:20

637

725.200

14:30:11

728

725.400

14:30:11

727

724.200

14:26:45

794

724.200

14:26:45

95

724.200

14:26:45

696

723.400

14:20:24

698

723.200

14:15:29

732

724.000

14:11:55

759

724.400

14:10:28

115

723.000

14:04:02

7

723.000

14:04:02

664

723.000

14:04:02

704

723.200

14:02:07

715

723.000

13:57:41

699

723.400

13:52:08

649

723.800

13:48:09

780

724.000

13:46:37

692

724.000

13:44:41

729

723.600

13:39:47

94

724.000

13:33:37

147

724.000

13:33:37

144

724.000

13:33:37

259

724.000

13:33:37

671

724.600

13:32:52

724

725.000

13:31:19

718

725.200

13:30:02

722

725.600

13:28:25

726

725.800

13:25:03

737

725.800

13:17:01

666

725.800

13:10:59

85

725.800

13:10:59

635

725.800

13:04:17

680

726.000

13:01:40

638

726.200

13:01:15

208

726.200

13:01:15

49

726.400

13:00:49

553

726.400

13:00:49

165

726.400

12:58:22

192

726.400

12:58:22

263

725.400

12:43:20

440

725.400

12:43:20

109

725.800

12:38:15

637

725.800

12:38:15

706

726.000

12:38:07

445

725.400

12:32:09

165

725.400

12:32:09

116

725.400

12:32:09

779

725.000

12:25:13

718

725.000

12:16:50

633

725.400

12:14:39

202

725.200

12:06:40

554

725.200

12:06:40

726

725.400

12:00:53

284

725.800

11:57:05

384

725.800

11:57:05

742

726.000

11:57:05

716

726.000

11:54:52

740

725.200

11:41:44

694

725.800

11:36:24

768

726.000

11:30:20

737

726.400

11:23:00

672

726.800

11:21:40

660

726.800

11:18:38

572

726.600

11:11:06

165

726.600

11:11:06

717

726.600

11:06:20

205

725.400

11:01:59

555

725.400

11:01:59

652

725.600

10:58:32

735

726.000

10:53:02

691

726.000

10:45:45

33

726.000

10:45:04

779

725.800

10:37:00

653

727.000

10:34:02

766

727.000

10:30:07

674

727.400

10:20:57

435

727.200

10:16:18

642

727.400

10:16:18

746

727.400

10:13:22

787

727.200

10:03:14

713

726.000

09:58:15

723

726.600

09:50:12

704

727.200

09:48:05

679

727.600

09:44:40

645

728.200

09:37:27

7

728.200

09:37:20

5

728.200

09:37:20

16

728.200

09:37:20

737

728.200

09:37:20

731

727.600

09:34:30

787

727.400

09:27:01

666

727.800

09:24:09

690

728.000

09:23:05

703

727.400

09:10:12

636

727.800

09:09:12

656

727.000

09:04:04

785

727.200

09:02:40

780

727.600

08:57:44

726

727.400

08:48:39

200

727.600

08:47:18

1083

727.600

08:47:18

779

725.600

08:41:33

651

724.800

08:37:45

770

724.400

08:32:46

769

724.400

08:28:30

671

724.600

08:27:47

158

725.000

08:26:30

60

725.000

08:26:06

518

725.000

08:26:03

691

725.800

08:25:25

233

726.400

08:19:07

523

726.400

08:19:07

644

727.200

08:13:33

744

729.000

08:09:55

786

730.600

08:04:14

685

731.200

08:04:05


© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.