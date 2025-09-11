VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Vente-unique announces the revival of the Habitat brand in Belgium and Switzerland

Press release

11 September 2025. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, announces the revival of the Habitat brand in Belgium and Switzerland, initially within the French-speaking regions of these two countries.

Sacha Vigna, CEO of Vente-unique.com, says: 'We want every Belgian and Swiss customer to experience Habitat in their own way: exploring our iconic creations, discovering inspiring new pieces and enjoying a simple and pleasant digital experience designed with them in mind. Every detail of the online journey, from product selection to delivery services, has been designed to make their lives easier and offer them the best in accessible design.'

A long-awaited and highly anticipated comeback

On 10 September 2025, Habitat will launch its e-commerce site in Belgium and Switzerland. More than just a launch, this is a long-awaited comeback to two countries where the iconic design brand has made a lasting impression for decades.

Since the reopening of its e-commerce site in France in June 2024, operated by the Vente-unique.com group, the brand has successfully won back its French audience with a redesigned offering and a modernised e-commerce site. Enthusiasm quickly spread beyond the country's borders. In Belgium and Switzerland, thousands of internet users spontaneously signed up for launch alerts even though the local websites were not yet operational. At the same time, social media was flooded with messages expressing anticipation for Habitat's return, proof of the European customer base's attachment to the brand.

Reuniting with fans and attracting new markets

This launch aims first and foremost to reconnect with long-standing admirers of the Habitat brand, who are attached to its iconic pieces and unique creative universe. As of today, more than 1,100 products are available to Belgian and Swiss customers on the dedicated websites: www.habitat-design.com/fr-ch/and www.habitat-design.com/fr-be/

These include the iconic creations that have shaped the brand's history, such as the Ribbon lamp, the Kilo nesting tables and the Posada collection of customisable sofas, as well as new collections that express Habitat's contemporary new direction, such as the Austin collection, already a best-seller in France, and the recent Hélèna Pille x Habitat collaboration, which reinvents wood in a sleek and contemporary design collection. But the initiative goes beyond loyal enthusiasts. After winning back French customers since the relaunch of the website in 2024, Habitat now intends to expand its audience on a European scale. In Belgium and Switzerland, the brand aims to attract a new generation of consumers who are sensitive to sustainable, aesthetic and accessible design, faithful to Sir Terence Conran's founding promise: 'The useful can be beautiful and the beautiful accessible.'

A local experience designed down to the last detail

The arrival in Belgium and Switzerland is not limited to the reactivation of a website: Habitat has worked on every detail to offer a simple and reassuring experience. The most commonly used local payment methods, such as Bancontact in Belgium and Twint in Switzerland, will be available very soon, and other solutions will be added in the coming weeks. Delivery services have been adapted with carriers chosen in each country to ensure speed and proximity. Finally, the site, which had been inactive for more than a year and a half, has been thoroughly checked and adjusted to guarantee a reliable experience from the moment it launches.

This relaunch is based on the logistical and digital expertise of the Vente-unique.com group. With a presence in 11 European countries, the group already has a thorough understanding of local delivery, payment and purchasing processes. This experience has enabled the site to be relaunched in Belgium and Switzerland within a short timeframe and to a high standard, by mobilising the technical, logistics and marketing teams.

A springboard for European expansion

Belgium and Switzerland are only the first step, chosen naturally for their cultural and linguistic proximity. Habitat is already preparing to open new sites in other European countries, with the aim of gradually adapting its platforms to local languages and customs.

Beyond that, the ambition is clear: to place Habitat on a path of European expansion. Future developments will focus primarily on the largest markets, such as Germany and Spain, before expanding to other territories and strengthening its presence on local marketplaces.

Habitat is thus returning to the international stage with a strong conviction: to continue the history of an iconic brand by combining heritage and modernity. More than just an opening, this launch embodies a movement: that of accessible, desirable and timeless design, now just a click away for Belgian and Swiss customers.

Next publication: Revenue for the 2024-2025 financial year, Thursday 13 November 2025

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext Growth - ALCAF), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.

About Habitat

Founded in 1964 by Sir Terence Conran in London, the Habitat brand revolutionised interior design and made it accessible to everyone. The brand quickly established itself as a benchmark for pop and cheerful design, frequented by celebrities and adopted around the world. Knighted for his contributions to design, Sir Terence has always maintained a close connection with the Habitat brand. Today, after a transition, the brand is back with the ambition to perpetuate this vision by offering creations that combine aesthetics, functionality and innovation, while remaining true to the original spirit.

