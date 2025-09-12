Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 12-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 367.40p Highest price paid per share: 357.80p Lowest price paid per share: 363.8900p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,457,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,589,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 363.8900

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 491 357.80 08:14:00 00030139464TRDU0 XLON 586 360.60 08:19:28 00030139503TRDU0 XLON 506 360.60 08:19:28 00030139504TRDU0 XLON 361.20 08:29:46 00030139584TRDU0 XLON 20 545 361.20 08:29:46 00030139585TRDU0 XLON 362.20 08:37:24 00030139650TRDU0 XLON 33 362.20 08:37:24 00030139651TRDU0 XLON 66 362.20 08:37:24 00030139652TRDU0 XLON 99 362.20 08:37:24 00030139653TRDU0 XLON 99 362.20 08:37:24 00030139654TRDU0 XLON 33 1,357 362.20 08:38:20 00030139660TRDU0 XLON 365.20 09:17:43 00030139971TRDU0 XLON 32 365.20 09:17:43 00030139972TRDU0 XLON 2 590 365.40 09:30:09 00030140041TRDU0 XLON 587 365.40 09:30:09 00030140042TRDU0 XLON 1,313 365.40 09:30:09 00030140043TRDU0 XLON 111 365.40 09:30:09 00030140044TRDU0 XLON 1,313 365.40 09:30:09 00030140045TRDU0 XLON 365.40 09:30:09 00030140046TRDU0 XLON 23 460 364.00 09:37:20 00030140068TRDU0 XLON 364.00 09:37:20 00030140069TRDU0 XLON 57 542 364.80 09:53:43 00030140117TRDU0 XLON 1,165 364.00 09:54:32 00030140121TRDU0 XLON 367 365.20 10:07:24 00030140215TRDU0 XLON 517 365.00 10:11:46 00030140238TRDU0 XLON 494 364.80 10:11:46 00030140239TRDU0 XLON 580 363.20 10:34:36 00030140321TRDU0 XLON 1,028 362.60 10:36:20 00030140329TRDU0 XLON 237 362.00 10:42:27 00030140341TRDU0 XLON 260 362.00 10:42:27 00030140342TRDU0 XLON 514 362.40 11:04:20 00030140395TRDU0 XLON 566 362.60 11:11:59 00030140422TRDU0 XLON 503 362.80 11:20:23 00030140445TRDU0 XLON 1,121 363.00 11:40:21 00030140506TRDU0 XLON 1,112 363.00 11:40:21 00030140507TRDU0 XLON 1,001 362.60 11:56:40 00030140560TRDU0 XLON 566 362.60 12:00:00 00030140565TRDU0 XLON 553 362.80 12:12:32 00030140594TRDU0 XLON 457 361.80 12:31:52 00030140730TRDU0 XLON 361.80 12:31:52 00030140731TRDU0 XLON 73 365 361.80 12:31:52 00030140732TRDU0 XLON 182 361.80 12:31:52 00030140733TRDU0 XLON 555 361.60 12:51:41 00030140848TRDU0 XLON 496 361.60 12:51:41 00030140849TRDU0 XLON 1,036 361.60 12:51:41 00030140850TRDU0 XLON 205 362.80 13:13:50 00030140992TRDU0 XLON 362.80 13:13:50 00030140993TRDU0 XLON 60 298 362.80 13:13:50 00030140994TRDU0 XLON 1,202 362.60 13:15:49 00030141006TRDU0 XLON 1,056 363.20 13:30:06 00030141042TRDU0 XLON 499 362.00 13:32:35 00030141050TRDU0 XLON 362.60 13:48:35 00030141184TRDU0 XLON 23 205 362.60 13:48:35 00030141185TRDU0 XLON 205 362.60 13:50:50 00030141192TRDU0 XLON 333 362.60 13:50:50 00030141193TRDU0 XLON 537 363.60 13:58:01 00030141247TRDU0 XLON 323 363.20 13:59:05 00030141266TRDU0 XLON 685 363.20 13:59:05 00030141267TRDU0 XLON 168 363.60 14:08:44 00030141418TRDU0 XLON 801 363.60 14:08:44 00030141419TRDU0 XLON 363.00 14:11:34 00030141434TRDU0 XLON 48 363.00 14:11:34 00030141435TRDU0 XLON 56 437 363.00 14:11:34 00030141436TRDU0 XLON 530 363.60 14:26:42 00030141580TRDU0 XLON 514 363.60 14:30:59 00030141597TRDU0 XLON 1,167 364.40 14:37:00 00030141672TRDU0 XLON 574 364.40 14:37:00 00030141673TRDU0 XLON 574 364.40 14:37:00 00030141674TRDU0 XLON 552 364.20 14:37:00 00030141675TRDU0 XLON 522 367.00 14:53:27 00030141810TRDU0 XLON 532 366.60 14:53:45 00030141814TRDU0 XLON 342 366.60 14:53:45 00030141815TRDU0 XLON 617 366.60 14:53:45 00030141816TRDU0 XLON 367.40 15:07:22 00030141996TRDU0 XLON 61 400 367.40 15:07:50 00030142001TRDU0 XLON 198 367.40 15:07:50 00030142002TRDU0 XLON 983 367.00 15:09:02 00030142006TRDU0 XLON 528 366.80 15:09:02 00030142007TRDU0 XLON 539 367.40 15:22:19 00030142117TRDU0 XLON 1,521 366.20 15:26:08 00030142147TRDU0 XLON 507 365.20 15:37:32 00030142233TRDU0 XLON 1,094 364.80 15:40:12 00030142261TRDU0 XLON 428 366.00 15:44:18 00030142326TRDU0 XLON 174 366.00 15:44:18 00030142327TRDU0 XLON 591 365.80 15:48:07 00030142412TRDU0 XLON 590 365.60 15:51:00 00030142454TRDU0 XLON 497 365.20 15:57:14 00030142533TRDU0 XLON 504 365.00 16:03:23 00030142587TRDU0 XLON 529 365.00 16:03:23 00030142588TRDU0 XLON 524 365.00 16:03:23 00030142589TRDU0 XLON 407 364.60 16:04:37 00030142607TRDU0 XLON 121 364.60 16:04:37 00030142608TRDU0 XLON 1,010 363.40 16:12:05 00030142690TRDU0 XLON 549 363.40 16:12:05 00030142691TRDU0 XLON 584 364.00 16:22:54 00030142785TRDU0 XLON 513 363.60 16:24:38 00030142819TRDU0 XLON 273 363.60 16:24:38 00030142820TRDU0 XLON 219 363.60 16:24:38 00030142821TRDU0 XLON 501 363.60 16:24:38 00030142822TRDU0 XLON 363.60 16:24:38 00030142823TRDU0 XLON 4 473 363.60 16:24:38 00030142824TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

