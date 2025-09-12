Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
12.09.25 | 07:31
4,120 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1804,40009:14
Dow Jones News
12.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 
 
  
 
  
 
                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      367.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      357.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      363.8900p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,457,040 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,589,410.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 363.8900

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased      price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                       (GBp share) 
 
 
                                          491 357.80    08:14:00        00030139464TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          586 360.60    08:19:28        00030139503TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          506 360.60    08:19:28        00030139504TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             361.20    08:29:46        00030139584TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                          545 361.20    08:29:46        00030139585TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             362.20    08:37:24        00030139650TRDU0    XLON 
33 
 
 
                                             362.20    08:37:24        00030139651TRDU0    XLON 
66 
 
 
                                             362.20    08:37:24        00030139652TRDU0    XLON 
99 
 
 
                                             362.20    08:37:24        00030139653TRDU0    XLON 
99 
 
 
                                             362.20    08:37:24        00030139654TRDU0    XLON 
33 
 
 
                                       1,357 362.20    08:38:20        00030139660TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             365.20    09:17:43        00030139971TRDU0    XLON 
32 
 
 
                                              365.20    09:17:43        00030139972TRDU0    XLON 
2 
 
 
                                          590 365.40    09:30:09        00030140041TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          587 365.40    09:30:09        00030140042TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,313 365.40    09:30:09        00030140043TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          111 365.40    09:30:09        00030140044TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,313 365.40    09:30:09        00030140045TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             365.40    09:30:09        00030140046TRDU0    XLON 
23 
 
 
                                          460 364.00    09:37:20        00030140068TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             364.00    09:37:20        00030140069TRDU0    XLON 
57 
 
 
                                          542 364.80    09:53:43        00030140117TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,165 364.00    09:54:32        00030140121TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          367 365.20    10:07:24        00030140215TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          517 365.00    10:11:46        00030140238TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          494 364.80    10:11:46        00030140239TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          580 363.20    10:34:36        00030140321TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,028 362.60    10:36:20        00030140329TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          237 362.00    10:42:27        00030140341TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          260 362.00    10:42:27        00030140342TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          514 362.40    11:04:20        00030140395TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          566 362.60    11:11:59        00030140422TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          503 362.80    11:20:23        00030140445TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,121 363.00    11:40:21        00030140506TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,112 363.00    11:40:21        00030140507TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,001 362.60    11:56:40        00030140560TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          566 362.60    12:00:00        00030140565TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          553 362.80    12:12:32        00030140594TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          457 361.80    12:31:52        00030140730TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             361.80    12:31:52        00030140731TRDU0    XLON 
73 
 
 
                                          365 361.80    12:31:52        00030140732TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          182 361.80    12:31:52        00030140733TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          555 361.60    12:51:41        00030140848TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          496 361.60    12:51:41        00030140849TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,036 361.60    12:51:41        00030140850TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          205 362.80    13:13:50        00030140992TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             362.80    13:13:50        00030140993TRDU0    XLON 
60 
 
 
                                          298 362.80    13:13:50        00030140994TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,202 362.60    13:15:49        00030141006TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,056 363.20    13:30:06        00030141042TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          499 362.00    13:32:35        00030141050TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             362.60    13:48:35        00030141184TRDU0    XLON 
23 
 
 
                                          205 362.60    13:48:35        00030141185TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          205 362.60    13:50:50        00030141192TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          333 362.60    13:50:50        00030141193TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          537 363.60    13:58:01        00030141247TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          323 363.20    13:59:05        00030141266TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          685 363.20    13:59:05        00030141267TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          168 363.60    14:08:44        00030141418TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          801 363.60    14:08:44        00030141419TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             363.00    14:11:34        00030141434TRDU0    XLON 
48 
 
 
                                             363.00    14:11:34        00030141435TRDU0    XLON 
56 
 
 
                                          437 363.00    14:11:34        00030141436TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          530 363.60    14:26:42        00030141580TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          514 363.60    14:30:59        00030141597TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,167 364.40    14:37:00        00030141672TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          574 364.40    14:37:00        00030141673TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          574 364.40    14:37:00        00030141674TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          552 364.20    14:37:00        00030141675TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          522 367.00    14:53:27        00030141810TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          532 366.60    14:53:45        00030141814TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          342 366.60    14:53:45        00030141815TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          617 366.60    14:53:45        00030141816TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             367.40    15:07:22        00030141996TRDU0    XLON 
61 
 
 
                                          400 367.40    15:07:50        00030142001TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          198 367.40    15:07:50        00030142002TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          983 367.00    15:09:02        00030142006TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          528 366.80    15:09:02        00030142007TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          539 367.40    15:22:19        00030142117TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,521 366.20    15:26:08        00030142147TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          507 365.20    15:37:32        00030142233TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,094 364.80    15:40:12        00030142261TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          428 366.00    15:44:18        00030142326TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          174 366.00    15:44:18        00030142327TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          591 365.80    15:48:07        00030142412TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          590 365.60    15:51:00        00030142454TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          497 365.20    15:57:14        00030142533TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          504 365.00    16:03:23        00030142587TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          529 365.00    16:03:23        00030142588TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          524 365.00    16:03:23        00030142589TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          407 364.60    16:04:37        00030142607TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          121 364.60    16:04:37        00030142608TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,010 363.40    16:12:05        00030142690TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          549 363.40    16:12:05        00030142691TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          584 364.00    16:22:54        00030142785TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          513 363.60    16:24:38        00030142819TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          273 363.60    16:24:38        00030142820TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          219 363.60    16:24:38        00030142821TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          501 363.60    16:24:38        00030142822TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              363.60    16:24:38        00030142823TRDU0    XLON 
4 
 
 
                                          473 363.60    16:24:38        00030142824TRDU0    XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  401606 
EQS News ID:  2196494 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2196494&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
