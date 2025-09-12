Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines to Launch AI-Powered Shareholder Verification on Its Website and the TrustNFT Platform

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines (OTC Pink:SILS) today announced that it will soon launch an AI-powered shareholder verification system - not only as a new feature on the Silver Scott Mines corporate website, but also as a core capability of its upcoming TrustNFT platform.

The new system will allow shareholders to securely upload proof of ownership (such as brokerage statements). Built-in artificial intelligence will automatically analyze and verify key details - including shareholder name, ticker symbol, statement date, and share quantity - while maintaining strict privacy protections.

Once verified, each submission will be anchored to the blockchain through the TrustNFT platform, creating a permanent, tamper-proof proof of ownership record that investors can use beyond the Silver Scott Mines ecosystem.

"This feature is not just a compliance tool - it's part of our long-term strategy to make ownership verification a transferable digital asset," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines. "By embedding AI and blockchain directly into the TrustNFT platform, we're laying the foundation for how future investors will prove and trade ownership."

The shareholder verification feature will go live on the Silver Scott Mines website first, with broader integration into the TrustNFT platform to follow shortly after. Stuart Fine continued, "Our Chief Tech Strategist developed this product as part of our ethos of continual process improvement. It's what allows us to build things quickly for our customers and our own Company."

About Silver Scott Mines

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC Pink: SILS) is a diversified technology and software development company with interests in digital asset infrastructure, tokenized natural resources, fintech innovation and healthtech solutions. Through strategic development and acquisitions, the Company aims to build shareholder value across traditional and emerging sectors.

Learn more about our ETF platform: www.YourCryptoETF.com

Learn more about our seedless crypto wallet: www.seedlesswallet.com

Trade crypto here: www.silverscottexchange.com

Other sites owned by SILS: www.silverscotttoken.com | www.peachhim.com | www.trustnft.io | www.eggplanther.com | www.rivalmemecoins.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to factors discussed in the Company's filings and other public disclosures. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Stuart Fine

CEO

Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/silver-scott-mines%c2%a0to-launch-ai-powered-shareholder-verification-on-i-1072208