WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
12.09.25 | 16:31
8,400 Euro
-1,18 % -0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3008,55018:08
8,4008,50018:10
12.09.2025
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

12 September 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 724.460p. The highest price paid per share was 728.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 722.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,694,751 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,605,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

925

724.600

16:10:47

732

724.000

16:06:54

706

724.000

16:04:41

300

723.000

16:03:31

481

723.000

16:03:31

766

723.200

16:01:42

671

723.200

16:00:39

767

723.400

15:58:52

87

723.200

15:56:58

129

723.200

15:56:58

72

723.200

15:56:58

740

723.400

15:56:24

77

723.200

15:53:07

629

723.200

15:53:07

648

723.200

15:53:07

691

722.800

15:49:36

372

722.800

15:49:36

761

722.200

15:46:40

728

722.400

15:45:30

642

722.600

15:42:56

781

722.800

15:42:55

714

722.800

15:40:55

149

722.800

15:39:55

672

723.000

15:34:53

679

723.400

15:31:53

399

723.400

15:30:19

253

723.400

15:30:19

778

723.400

15:27:05

647

723.400

15:27:05

699

723.600

15:24:50

727

723.800

15:24:40

689

724.200

15:17:43

688

724.600

15:17:05

684

725.200

15:12:59

668

725.400

15:12:06

774

725.400

15:12:06

727

725.400

15:10:45

220

724.800

15:05:52

180

724.800

15:05:52

220

724.800

15:05:52

103

725.200

15:05:43

680

725.200

15:05:43

644

725.600

15:05:21

889

725.600

15:05:21

764

725.400

15:02:03

723

725.400

15:02:03

762

725.800

15:00:01

685

726.000

14:59:18

743

726.400

14:56:26

641

726.800

14:54:05

760

727.000

14:52:45

784

727.200

14:49:52

738

728.200

14:45:25

668

728.600

14:45:13

757

728.200

14:43:45

265

728.200

14:43:45

519

728.200

14:43:45

644

728.400

14:40:21

256

728.400

14:40:21

678

728.000

14:36:43

683

728.200

14:33:51

766

726.600

14:30:00

758

726.800

14:28:07

768

727.200

14:25:00

701

727.200

14:23:22

760

727.400

14:15:25

706

727.400

14:15:25

161

726.400

14:10:25

873

726.400

14:10:25

665

726.600

14:09:34

445

725.200

14:01:14

276

725.200

14:01:14

676

725.000

13:54:14

700

725.200

13:53:30

64

725.200

13:53:30

552

724.600

13:48:50

222

724.600

13:48:50

748

724.600

13:48:50

773

724.200

13:41:18

775

724.400

13:40:17

740

724.000

13:36:42

641

724.200

13:32:38

737

724.400

13:31:17

733

724.600

13:30:41

806

724.800

13:28:28

740

724.800

13:28:28

49

724.600

13:25:20

1322

724.600

13:25:20

260

723.600

13:19:35

184

723.600

13:19:35

594

723.600

13:19:35

768

722.800

13:12:02

768

723.000

13:11:55

715

722.800

13:09:05

632

722.800

13:05:05

197

722.800

12:57:00

550

722.800

12:57:00

681

722.800

12:57:00

724

723.000

12:50:05

684

723.000

12:50:05

724

723.200

12:45:06

638

722.800

12:39:57

716

723.000

12:39:57

779

723.000

12:39:57

643

723.200

12:29:42

681

722.600

12:25:50

474

722.800

12:08:45

235

722.800

12:08:45

726

723.200

12:05:50

779

723.400

12:03:56

756

723.000

11:59:59

653

723.200

11:57:51

274

723.200

11:48:01

431

723.200

11:48:01

575

723.400

11:47:00

61

723.400

11:47:00

733

723.400

11:44:30

669

724.000

11:43:40

702

723.800

11:37:00

114

723.400

11:29:57

578

723.400

11:29:57

665

723.400

11:29:57

102

723.000

11:26:12

751

722.400

11:23:20

667

722.200

11:19:17

1000

722.000

11:15:08

699

722.000

11:11:10

673

722.000

11:11:10

87

722.000

11:11:10

723

722.200

11:06:47

278

722.200

11:06:41

650

722.200

11:06:39

759

722.200

11:05:31

765

722.400

11:04:11

783

722.600

11:00:55

752

722.800

11:00:40

757

723.400

10:56:44

664

723.800

10:49:01

737

723.400

10:41:56

9

724.200

10:27:55

686

724.200

10:27:55

825

724.400

10:16:54

660

724.400

10:16:54

652

724.400

10:08:21

21

724.400

10:08:21

10

724.400

10:08:21

632

724.600

10:00:49

708

724.600

09:54:57

338

725.400

09:46:46

403

725.400

09:46:46

768

725.000

09:38:39

692

724.000

09:33:30

732

724.200

09:33:15

1128

724.200

09:33:15

654

722.000

09:16:40

267

724.600

09:07:00

501

724.600

09:07:00

761

726.000

09:03:00

690

725.400

08:56:51

674

726.200

08:48:17

760

725.800

08:44:01

728

727.600

08:34:10

769

726.400

08:17:17

751

726.800

08:16:46

700

726.800

08:15:05

718

728.000

08:04:05

738

728.600

08:02:15


