Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12
12 September 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 724.460p. The highest price paid per share was 728.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 722.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0129% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 535,694,751 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 772,605,835. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
925
724.600
16:10:47
732
724.000
16:06:54
706
724.000
16:04:41
300
723.000
16:03:31
481
723.000
16:03:31
766
723.200
16:01:42
671
723.200
16:00:39
767
723.400
15:58:52
87
723.200
15:56:58
129
723.200
15:56:58
72
723.200
15:56:58
740
723.400
15:56:24
77
723.200
15:53:07
629
723.200
15:53:07
648
723.200
15:53:07
691
722.800
15:49:36
372
722.800
15:49:36
761
722.200
15:46:40
728
722.400
15:45:30
642
722.600
15:42:56
781
722.800
15:42:55
714
722.800
15:40:55
149
722.800
15:39:55
672
723.000
15:34:53
679
723.400
15:31:53
399
723.400
15:30:19
253
723.400
15:30:19
778
723.400
15:27:05
647
723.400
15:27:05
699
723.600
15:24:50
727
723.800
15:24:40
689
724.200
15:17:43
688
724.600
15:17:05
684
725.200
15:12:59
668
725.400
15:12:06
774
725.400
15:12:06
727
725.400
15:10:45
220
724.800
15:05:52
180
724.800
15:05:52
220
724.800
15:05:52
103
725.200
15:05:43
680
725.200
15:05:43
644
725.600
15:05:21
889
725.600
15:05:21
764
725.400
15:02:03
723
725.400
15:02:03
762
725.800
15:00:01
685
726.000
14:59:18
743
726.400
14:56:26
641
726.800
14:54:05
760
727.000
14:52:45
784
727.200
14:49:52
738
728.200
14:45:25
668
728.600
14:45:13
757
728.200
14:43:45
265
728.200
14:43:45
519
728.200
14:43:45
644
728.400
14:40:21
256
728.400
14:40:21
678
728.000
14:36:43
683
728.200
14:33:51
766
726.600
14:30:00
758
726.800
14:28:07
768
727.200
14:25:00
701
727.200
14:23:22
760
727.400
14:15:25
706
727.400
14:15:25
161
726.400
14:10:25
873
726.400
14:10:25
665
726.600
14:09:34
445
725.200
14:01:14
276
725.200
14:01:14
676
725.000
13:54:14
700
725.200
13:53:30
64
725.200
13:53:30
552
724.600
13:48:50
222
724.600
13:48:50
748
724.600
13:48:50
773
724.200
13:41:18
775
724.400
13:40:17
740
724.000
13:36:42
641
724.200
13:32:38
737
724.400
13:31:17
733
724.600
13:30:41
806
724.800
13:28:28
740
724.800
13:28:28
49
724.600
13:25:20
1322
724.600
13:25:20
260
723.600
13:19:35
184
723.600
13:19:35
594
723.600
13:19:35
768
722.800
13:12:02
768
723.000
13:11:55
715
722.800
13:09:05
632
722.800
13:05:05
197
722.800
12:57:00
550
722.800
12:57:00
681
722.800
12:57:00
724
723.000
12:50:05
684
723.000
12:50:05
724
723.200
12:45:06
638
722.800
12:39:57
716
723.000
12:39:57
779
723.000
12:39:57
643
723.200
12:29:42
681
722.600
12:25:50
474
722.800
12:08:45
235
722.800
12:08:45
726
723.200
12:05:50
779
723.400
12:03:56
756
723.000
11:59:59
653
723.200
11:57:51
274
723.200
11:48:01
431
723.200
11:48:01
575
723.400
11:47:00
61
723.400
11:47:00
733
723.400
11:44:30
669
724.000
11:43:40
702
723.800
11:37:00
114
723.400
11:29:57
578
723.400
11:29:57
665
723.400
11:29:57
102
723.000
11:26:12
751
722.400
11:23:20
667
722.200
11:19:17
1000
722.000
11:15:08
699
722.000
11:11:10
673
722.000
11:11:10
87
722.000
11:11:10
723
722.200
11:06:47
278
722.200
11:06:41
650
722.200
11:06:39
759
722.200
11:05:31
765
722.400
11:04:11
783
722.600
11:00:55
752
722.800
11:00:40
757
723.400
10:56:44
664
723.800
10:49:01
737
723.400
10:41:56
9
724.200
10:27:55
686
724.200
10:27:55
825
724.400
10:16:54
660
724.400
10:16:54
652
724.400
10:08:21
21
724.400
10:08:21
10
724.400
10:08:21
632
724.600
10:00:49
708
724.600
09:54:57
338
725.400
09:46:46
403
725.400
09:46:46
768
725.000
09:38:39
692
724.000
09:33:30
732
724.200
09:33:15
1128
724.200
09:33:15
654
722.000
09:16:40
267
724.600
09:07:00
501
724.600
09:07:00
761
726.000
09:03:00
690
725.400
08:56:51
674
726.200
08:48:17
760
725.800
08:44:01
728
727.600
08:34:10
769
726.400
08:17:17
751
726.800
08:16:46
700
726.800
08:15:05
718
728.000
08:04:05
738
728.600
08:02:15