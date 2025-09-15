Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt investieren - "Neubewertung Extrem" durch Übernahme?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
15.09.25 | 08:03
22,140 Euro
+0,41 % +0,090
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,15022,26008:05
22,14022,27008:04
PR Newswire
15.09.2025 07:48 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska signs additional contract for biotechnology facility in Charlottesville, USA, for USD 116M, about SEK 1.2 billion

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with the University of Virginia for the construction of the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology at Fontaine Research Park in Charlottesville, Virginia. The additional contract is worth USD 116M, about SEK 1.2 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2025.

Upon completion, the five-story, approximately 33,000 square meters (354,000-square-foot) Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology at the University of Virginia will be a state-of-the-art facility to house the first-of-its-kind translational research program in the Commonwealth.

The building will include modular, multi-use laboratory space and support space, expanded research facilities, core facilities and an area for 100-150 researchers and partnering biotechnology companies to foster collaboration on the frontlines of science and technology.

Construction began in December 2023 and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2027.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Communications Director, USA Building, tel +1 813 459 3682
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-biotechnology-facility-in-charlottesville--usa--for-usd-116m--,c4233874

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4233874/3665745.pdf

20250915 US biotech facility university ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-biotechnology-facility-in-charlottesville-usa-for-usd-116m-about-sek-1-2-billion-302556037.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.