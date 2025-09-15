BICO Group AB: Fraser McLeod appointed as Managing Director of BICO company Biosero

The appointment of Fraser McLeod as Managing Director of Biosero, effective from September 22, 2025, marks an important step to further advancing on the strategy, BICO 2.0. With extensive expertise in the global life science industry, Fraser McLeod has the right experience to drive sustainable growth. Under his leadership, Biosero will be well-positioned to strengthen its role as a provider of automated and data-driven science - supporting BICO 2.0 and creating long-term value for customers and shareholders.

"I'm honoured to become Managing Director of Biosero, at a time when automation is mission-critical to every modern lab - freeing scientists to focus on scientific discoveries. I'm incredibly excited to be part of that journey with Biosero and our customers and am looking forward to continuing Biosero's commitment to automation that delivers reliable results", says Fraser McLeod, assuming Managing Director of Biosero.

Headquartered in San Diego, US, Biosero is a supplier of integrated lab automation solutions. Biosero's Green Button Go® software platform seamlessly connects instruments, workflows, and data into scalable operations. By enabling efficiency and speed in laboratories worldwide, Biosero plays a central role in delivering BICO 2.0 and positioning the Group to capture growth opportunities and meet the market demand.

"We are delighted to welcome Fraser McLeod to lead Biosero in its next phase by delivering integrated lab automation solutions. Fraser McLeod brings over two decades of global leadership experience in life sciences businesses, including software and automation, serving pharma and biotech clients. His wealth of experience will be a great addition to our team", says Maria Forss, President & CEO, BICO Group AB.

Fraser McLeod will report to BICO's President & CEO Maria Forss.

About BICO

BICO is a lab automation partner and provider of selected workflows to pharma and biotech. With 48,000+ instruments installed in over 65 countries, BICO products, software, and solutions are found in more than 3,500 laboratories, including the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 10,900 publications. Operating through two business areas - Lab Automation and Life Science Solutions - BICO strives towards the vision to enable and automate the life science lab of the future. BICO is listed on Mid-Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm under BICO. www.bico.com

About Biosero

Biosero, a member of the BICO group, develops science-centric software and laboratory automation solutions that enable researchers to orchestrate their discoveries at every stage. Biosero's Green Button Go® Scheduler software and integration services match laboratory automation to science, creating a cohesive technology ecosystem that accelerates operations and increases productivity.

Additionally, Green Button Go Orchestrator applications provide an end-to-end laboratory management solution, directing workflows and operations in life science, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic research. Biosero is passionate about partnering with organizations dedicated to enhancing life by addressing the world's most significant needs.

For more information, please visit www.biosero.com.

